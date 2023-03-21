TotalEnergies : Inside Information / Other news releases

PRESS RELEASE

Presentation Strategy, Sustainability & Climate

More energy, less emissions

TotalEnergies' stays the course on its multi-energy strategy balancing profitable growth and sustainable development, and strengthens its emission reduction objectives

London, March 21, 2023 - To mark the publication of its Sustainability & Climate - 2023 Progress Report, TotalEnergies presents the progress of its transformation strategy and the update of its climate ambition in accordance with the commitment made by the Board of Directors at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of May 25, 2022. The report, presentation and video webcast of the event in English are available on totalenergies.com.

In 2022, TotalEnergies was the most profitable major...

Among the five super-majors, TotalEnergies was the most profitable in 2022, with a ROACE of more than 28%, allowing it to distribute 37.2% of the $47 billion of the cash flow it generated to its shareholders while reducing its gearing to 7% at year-end 2022, demonstrating the financial strength of the Company's business model.

...while executing its transformation strategy to a multi-energy company and investing

the most among the majors to build the energy system of tomorrow...

In oil, TotalEnergies continued to refocus its portfolio on low cost (operating plus investment cost lower than $20/boe) and low emission assets and projects, as evidenced by the entry into the Sépia and Atapu producing fields in Brazil which benefited immediately from high oil prices, and more recently on the SARB / Umm Lulu concession in Abu Dhabi. Thanks to this renewed portfolio, with no stranded assets, TotalEnergies now benefits from a more resilient and profitable oil portfolio.

In natural gas, energy of the transition, TotalEnergies strengthened its position as a major player in LNG with its entry into the NFE and NFS projects in Qatar and increased its sales by 15% in 2022 to reach 48 Mt, thanks to the strong call for LNG in Europe: thanks to its position as the largest provider of LNG regasification in Europe, TotalEnergies contributed significantly to the continent's security of supply by covering more than 20% of Europe's LNG needs.

In low-carbon energies, TotalEnergies invested $4 billion in 2022 and increased its gross installed electricity generation capacity to 21 GW by the end of 2022, including 17 GW of renewables, in line with its objective to reach 35 GW of renewable capacity in 2025. These investments also enable TotalEnergies to show more than 30% eligibility and alignment (in proportional view) in 2022 under the European taxonomy.

... and resolutely pursues the implementation of its climate roadmap

In 2022, TotalEnergies pursued its ambition to be a major player in the energy transition and to get to net zero by 2050, together with society. The realization of this ambition was marked again in 2022 by significant progress: