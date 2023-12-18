PRESS RELEASE

TotalEnergies reiterates its long-term commitment to Nigeria and supports the country in reducing methane emissions

Paris, December 18, 2023 - Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, met today in Abuja with Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to reaffirm the long-term partnership between TotalEnergies and Nigeria.

Over the past decade, TotalEnergies has been the largest private energy investor in the country, developing major projects such as Egina, Ofon Phase 2, the OML 58 Upgrade, and recently Ikike, which started in 2022.

The long-term commitment of the Company to Nigeria is also demonstrated by the continued exploration, evidenced by the Ntokon discovery in June 2023.

TotalEnergies owns a rich portfolio of projects which might represent more than $6 billion investments (100%) in the future years.

Patrick Pouyanné and President Bola Tinubu discussed ways to improve the investment climate and security of operations, TotalEnergies' future investment program in the country as well as TotalEnergies efforts to support carbon emissions reduction in Nigeria.

Ending routine flaring and joining forces to measure and reduce methane emissions

TotalEnergies, as a founding member of the World Bank's Global Gas Flaring Reduction (GGFR) partnership, had endorsed the "Zero Routine Flaring by 2030" initiative. As evidence of this commitment, TotalEnergies, in partnership with Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has finalized in December 2023 the OML 100 Flare Out project, thereby becoming the first major operator in Nigeria to completely eliminate routine flaring from all operated assets.

TotalEnergies also announces today the signature of a cooperation agreement with NNPCL to carry out methane detection and measurement campaigns using its advanced drone-based technology AUSEA on Oil & Gas facilities in Nigeria. This announcement follows similar agreements signed ahead of COP28 with three other National Oil & Gas Companies, Petrobras in Brazil, SOCAR in Azerbaijan and Sonangol in Angola.

"TotalEnergies is pleased to announce the end of routine flaring in its operations in Nigeria and the sharing of our in-house AUSEA technology with NNPCL, concretely supporting NNPCL to deliver the commitment taken at COP28 by endorsing the Oil & Gas Decarbonization Charter. We had a very constructive and pragmatic discussion today with President Tinubu on key actions Nigeria should take to attract increased investment in the country", said Patrick

Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.