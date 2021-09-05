Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
TotalEnergies : Iraq and Total sign $27 billion energy projects deal

09/05/2021 | 12:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil and gas company Total is seen in Rueil-Malmaison

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - France's Total will build four giant energy projects in southern Iraq under a $27 billion deal signed in Baghdad on Sunday, the country's oil minister said.

The company will start with an initial investment of $10 billion, CEO Patrick Pouyanne said at the signing ceremony, adding that engineering work will start "immediately".

The plan is to mobilise teams in Iraq by the end of 2021, he said.

Iraqi oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said the first phase will include a $3 billion investment by the French group in a project to inject sea water into oilfields to enhance crude recovery.

Total, he added, will also provide $2 billion to build a processing plant for gas produced at the southern fields of West Qurna 2, Majnoon, Artawi, Tuba and Luhais.

It is expected to produce 300 million cubic feet of gas per day (mcf/d) and double that after a second phase of development, Jabbar said.

The oil minister said that the gas produced from Total's project in the south will help Iraq to cut its gas imports from Iran, with the domestically produced gas also cheaper than the Iranian gas.

The cost of the gas imported from Iran is around $8 per million Btu and the gas that will be produced from Total's project would be $1.50 per million Btu cheaper, Jabbar said.

The other two projects are a solar power plant and one to increase crude output from the Artawi oilfield.

Total will help to boost output from the Artawi oilfield to 210,000 barrels per day of oil (bpd) from 85,000 bpd now, an oil ministry statement said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by David Goodman)

By Ahmed Rasheed


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 184 B - -
Net income 2021 13 156 M - -
Net Debt 2021 34 558 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,24x
Yield 2021 7,14%
Capitalization 117 B 117 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 105 476
Free-Float 93,6%
