TotalEnergies : Iraq and Total sign $27 bln energy projects deal

BAGHDAD, Sept 5 (Reuters) - France's Total will
build four giant energy projects in southern Iraq under a $27
billion deal signed in Baghdad on Sunday, the country's oil
minister said.
The company will start with an initial investment of $10
billion, CEO Patrick Pouyanne said at the signing ceremony,
adding that engineering work will start "immediately".
The plan is to mobilise teams in Iraq by the end of 2021, he
said.
Iraqi oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said the first phase
will include a $3 billion investment by the French group in a
project to inject sea water into oilfields to enhance crude
recovery.
Total, he added, will also provide $2 billion to build a
processing plant for gas produced at the southern fields of West
Qurna 2, Majnoon, Artawi, Tuba and Luhais.
It is expected to produce 300 million cubic feet of gas per
day (mcf/d) and double that after a second phase of development,
Jabbar said.
The oil minister said that the gas produced from Total's
project in the south will help Iraq to cut its gas imports from
Iran, with the domestically produced gas also cheaper than the
Iranian gas.
The cost of the gas imported from Iran is around $8 per
million Btu and the gas that will be produced from Total's
project would be $1.50 per million Btu cheaper, Jabbar said.
The other two projects are a solar power plant and one to
increase crude output from the Artawi oilfield.
Total will help to boost output from the Artawi oilfield to
210,000 barrels per day of oil (bpd) from 85,000 bpd now, an oil
ministry statement said.
