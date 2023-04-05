TotalEnergies, Iraq to Move Forward With Energy Project

By Giulia Petroni

TotalEnergies SE has reached an agreement with the Iraqi government to move forward with a long-delayed energy project that aims to enhance the development of Iraq's natural resources to improve the country's electricity supply.

The French oil-and-gas major on Wednesday said that Iraq's Basrah Oil Company will take a 30% stake in the gas growth integrated project, while QatarEnergy was invited to take a 25% stake. TotalEnergies holds a 45% stake in GGIP.

The partners are set to invest approximately $10 billion in order to recover flared gas on three oil fields to supply gas to power plants and to build a seawater treatment plant to provide water injection for pressure maintenance to increase regional oil production.

TotalEnergies said it will also develop a 1-gigawatt solar plant to supply electricity to the Basrah regional grid.

In 2021, the French company signed an agreement to develop oil, gas and renewables projects in Iraq's Basra region, but the deal has been stuck amid disputes over terms.

