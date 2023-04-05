Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
03:08:23 2023-04-05
57.37 EUR   +1.13%
TotalEnergies, Iraq to Move Forward With Energy Project

04/05/2023 | 02:55am EDT
By Giulia Petroni


TotalEnergies SE has reached an agreement with the Iraqi government to move forward with a long-delayed energy project that aims to enhance the development of Iraq's natural resources to improve the country's electricity supply.

The French oil-and-gas major on Wednesday said that Iraq's Basrah Oil Company will take a 30% stake in the gas growth integrated project, while QatarEnergy was invited to take a 25% stake. TotalEnergies holds a 45% stake in GGIP.

The partners are set to invest approximately $10 billion in order to recover flared gas on three oil fields to supply gas to power plants and to build a seawater treatment plant to provide water injection for pressure maintenance to increase regional oil production.

TotalEnergies said it will also develop a 1-gigawatt solar plant to supply electricity to the Basrah regional grid.

In 2021, the French company signed an agreement to develop oil, gas and renewables projects in Iraq's Basra region, but the deal has been stuck amid disputes over terms.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-23 0254ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 225 B - -
Net income 2023 27 157 M - -
Net Debt 2023 11 309 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,34x
Yield 2023 5,49%
Capitalization 152 B 152 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 101 279
Free-Float 91,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 62,17 $
Average target price 71,66 $
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE-3.27%152 329
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.18%1 908 512
SHELL PLC1.42%204 929
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED32.21%153 908
EQUINOR ASA-11.33%94 021
PETROBRAS-0.04%67 928
