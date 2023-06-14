Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:45:20 2023-06-14 am EDT
54.25 EUR   +0.17%
03:38aTotalEnergies Teams Up with NextDecade, GIP to Develop US LNG Project
MT
03:29aTotalEnergies to buy $219 mln stake in LNG developer NextDecade
RE
03:16aTotalEnergies, NextDecade, GIP to Develop Texas LNG Project
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TotalEnergies, NextDecade, GIP to Develop Texas LNG Project

06/14/2023 | 03:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adria Calatayud

TotalEnergies said Wednesday that it has signed an agreement with U.S. energy company NextDecade and investment firm Global Infrastructure Partners to jointly develop the first phase of a liquefied natural gas project in Texas.

Under the agreement, TotalEnergies will take a 16.7% interest in the first phase of the Rio Grande LNG project, which consists of three liquefaction trains with total annual capacity of 17.5 million metric tons a year, it said. GIP will be the majority shareholder and NextDecade will be the operator, TotalEnergies said.

The French energy major will buy a 17.5% stake in NextDecade for $219 million in three steps as part of the deal, with an initial 5.06% stake already acquired on Tuesday for $40 million.

Final investment decision on the project is expected in coming weeks for start-up in 2027, TotalEnergies said. The project has received necessary authorizations from U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the company said.

TotalEnergies said it will take 5.4 million tons a year from the first phase for 20 years, bringing its U.S. LNG export capacity to more than 15 million tons a year by 2030.


Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-23 0315ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION -8.23% 5.13 Delayed Quote.3.85%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.17% 112.5105 Real-time Quote.-48.11%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.17% 54.25 Real-time Quote.-7.66%
WTI 0.36% 69.395 Delayed Quote.-16.31%
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
03:38aTotalEnergies Teams Up with NextDecade, GIP to Develop US LNG Project
MT
03:29aTotalEnergies to buy $219 mln stake in LNG developer NextDecade
RE
03:16aTotalEnergies, NextDecade, GIP to Develop Texas LNG Project
DJ
03:07aUnited States : TotalEnergies Strengthens its Position in LNG by Partnering with GIP and N..
BU
02:53aTotalEnergies to buy $219 mln stake in LNG developer NextDecade
RE
02:41aUnited States : TotalEnergies Strengthens its Position in LNG by Partnering with GIP and N..
PU
02:31aNextDecade Announces Framework Agreements with Global Infrastructure Partners and Total..
BU
02:06aTotalEnergies Announces Oil, Gas Discovery Offshore Nigeria
AQ
06/13Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rising in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
06/13Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advancing in Afternoon Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 213 B - -
Net income 2023 24 790 M - -
Net Debt 2023 18 792 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,67x
Yield 2023 5,64%
Capitalization 143 B 143 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
EV / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 101 279
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 58,49 $
Average target price 72,75 $
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE-7.66%142 611
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.34%2 083 630
SHELL PLC-1.29%193 079
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED59.38%191 643
EQUINOR ASA-11.13%89 791
PETROBRAS25.76%87 496
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer