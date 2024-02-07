By Pierre Bertrand

TotalEnergies is no longer sailing ships through the Red Sea, Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said Wednesday.

The French oil-and-gas company is one among a slew of other companies to divert maritime traffic away from the strategic waterway following attacks by Yemen-based Houthi rebels.

Energy companies like Shell, BP and Qatar Energy are staying clear of the Red Sea which leads to the Suez Canal and Europe.

So too are some shipping companies, including giants Maersk and Hapag-lloyd, after tensions spiked in the region following the start of the most recent conflagration between Israel and Gaza in October.

Attacks by Houthi rebels on vessels sailing through the Red Sea, in response to the Israel-Gaza conflict, has prompted strikes against the group by U.S. and British forces.

