Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:47 2023-07-28 am EDT Intraday chart for TotalEnergies SE 5-day change 1st Jan Change
54.44 EUR +0.22% +0.83% -7.18%
07:32pm TOTALENERGIES : Q2: Integrated Power keeps growing, projects at full speed, what about H2? Alphavalue
01:09pm TOTALENERGIES : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral MD

TOTALENERGIES : Q2: Integrated Power keeps growing, projects at full speed, what about H2?

Today at 01:32 pm

Latest news about TotalEnergies SE

TOTALENERGIES : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral MD
Exxon posts 56% profit slump, joins peers in energy price hit RE
TOTALENERGIES : RBC remains Neutral MD
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day DJ
TotalEnergies defends price paid for German offshore wind lease RE
TOTALENERGIES : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating MD
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 07/27/2023 - 3:15 p.m. DP
- Earnings Flash (TTE) TOTALENERGIES SE Reports Q2 Revenue $56.3B MT
TotalEnergies' Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Revenue Fall MT
TOTALENERGIES : UBS remains its Buy rating MD
TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Qtrly PBT 7.05 Bln Naira Vs 6.18 Bln Naira RE
Italy's Saipem sees progress towards resuming Mozambique LNG project RE
Earnings Flash (TTE) TOTALENERGIES SE Posts Q2 EPS $1.99 MT
TotalEnergies SE Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Shell, rivals see profits fall as oil prices cool RE
Transcript : TotalEnergies SE, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023 CI
MORNING BID AMERICAS-ECB to follow Fed hike, Meta surges RE
European Midday Briefing: Hopes for Rates Peak Spur Stock Gains DJ
TotalEnergies Earmarks $2 Billion for Q3 Share Buyback MT
Fed optimism lifts European shares to nine-week highs ahead of ECB RE
Shell, TotalEnergies profits slump as oil, gas prices cool after bumper 2022 RE
TotalEnergies Reports Lower H1 Net Income, Sales MT
TotalEnergies 2Q Profit Falls Short of Expectations -- Update DJ

Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE is one of the leading worldwide oil groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining and chemistry (43.3%): refining of petroleum products (operated, at the end of 2022, 16 refineries throughout the world) and manufacture of basic chemistry (olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, fertilizer, etc.) and of specialty chemistry (rubber, resins, adhesives, etc.). The group is also operating in trading and sea transport of crude oil and oil products; - petroleum products distribution (35.8%): at the end of 2022 operated 14,647 service stations throughout the world; - electricity generation (17.4%): from combined cycle gas plants and renewable energies. The group is also operating in transportation, storage and sales of natural gas, LNG, LPG and carbon; - hydrocarbon operating and production (3.5%): 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent produced per day in 2022. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (20.8%), Europe (43.6%), North America (11.8%), Africa (8.7%) and other (15.1%).
Sector
Integrated Oil & Gas
Calendar
2023-09-19 - Détachement de for dividende intermédiaire
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for TotalEnergies SE

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
59.70USD
Average target price
71.33USD
Spread / Average Target
+19.48%
Sector Integrated Oil & Gas

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE
-7.18% 144 B $
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED
+58.82% 193 B $
EQUINOR ASA
-13.05% 90 091 M $
PETROBRAS
+20.65% 86 059 M $
SHELL PLC
+1.03% 218 B $
GAZPROM
-.--% 51 616 M $
ENI S.P.A
+2.80% 49 802 M $
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
-5.94% 39 365 M $
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
-.--% 36 784 M $
CENOVUS ENERGY INC.
-5.25% 35 192 M $
Integrated Oil & Gas
