TotalEnergies SE is one of the leading worldwide oil groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining and chemistry (42.7%): refining of petroleum products (operated, at the end of 2023, 16 refineries throughout the world) and manufacture of basic chemistry (olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, fertilizer, etc.) and of specialty chemistry (rubber, resins, adhesives, etc.). The group is also operating in trading and sea transport of crude oil and oil products; - petroleum products distribution (37.9%): at the end of 2023 operated 14,571 service stations worldwide; - electricity generation (11.5%): from combined cycle gas plants and renewable energies; - gas production, trading, transport and distribution (5%): primarily liquefied natural gas (44.3 million tonnes sold in 2023), natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, liquefied petroleum gas, etc.; - hydrocarbon operating and production (2.8%): 2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent produced per day in 2023; - other (0.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (23.4%), Europe (41.2%), North America (9.4%), Africa (9.2%) and other (16.8%).