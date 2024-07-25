Stock TTE TOTALENERGIES SE
TotalEnergies SE

Equities

TTE

FR0000120271

Integrated Oil & Gas

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:38:21 2024-07-25 am EDT 		After market 01:22:48 pm
61.97 EUR -0.78% Intraday chart for TotalEnergies SE 62.44 +0.75%
07:02pm TOTALENERGIES : Q2: earnings resilient amid refining margin dive; H2 brightens with more barrels Alphavalue
06:19pm TOTALENERGIES : Buy rating from DZ Bank ZD
TOTALENERGIES : Q2: earnings resilient amid refining margin dive; H2 brightens with more barrels Alphavalue
TOTALENERGIES : Buy rating from DZ Bank ZD
Top Midday Stories: US Advance Q2 GDP Rises; Initial Jobless Claims Drop; Ford Earnings Fall; TotalEnergies' Lower Results; AbbVie Raises Guidance; IBM, ServiceNow Report Higher Results MT
TotalEnergies-Gas and refining margins weigh, demand remains weak RE
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Premarket Thursday MT
European refiners' golden era draws to end as demand sags RE
TotalEnergies Q2 earnings fall 6% on weaker demand RE
Sector Update: Energy MT
Anglo American Swings to Net Loss on $1.6 Billion Impairment -- Commodities Roundup DJ
Transcript : TotalEnergies SE, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Jul 25, 2024
TOTALENERGIES : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
TOTALENERGIES : UBS maintains a Buy rating ZD
TOTALENERGIES : Jefferies sticks Neutral ZD
TOTALENERGIES : RBC gives a Neutral rating ZD
Casino: renewed partnership with TotalEnergies CF
TotalEnergies renews partnership with Casino CF
TotalEnergies' Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Decrease MT
European refiners' golden era faces end as demand sags RE
Eni: agreement to sell NAOC to Oando, Nigeria CF
TotalEnergies SE Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 CI
TotalEnergies Expects Flat Third-Quarter Hydrocarbon Output After Net Profit Slips -- 2nd Update DJ
Tharisa Signs Renewable Power Deal for South African Mine MT
Casino Group, TotalEnergies Renew Strategic Partnership Covering Service Stations in France MT
Earnings Flash (TTE) TOTALENERGIES SE Reports Q2 Revenue $49.18B MT
Earnings Flash (TTE) TOTALENERGIES SE Posts Q2 EPS $1.98 MT

Chart TotalEnergies SE

Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE is one of the leading worldwide oil groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining and chemistry (42.7%): refining of petroleum products (operated, at the end of 2023, 16 refineries throughout the world) and manufacture of basic chemistry (olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, fertilizer, etc.) and of specialty chemistry (rubber, resins, adhesives, etc.). The group is also operating in trading and sea transport of crude oil and oil products; - petroleum products distribution (37.9%): at the end of 2023 operated 14,571 service stations worldwide; - electricity generation (11.5%): from combined cycle gas plants and renewable energies; - gas production, trading, transport and distribution (5%): primarily liquefied natural gas (44.3 million tonnes sold in 2023), natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, liquefied petroleum gas, etc.; - hydrocarbon operating and production (2.8%): 2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent produced per day in 2023; - other (0.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (23.4%), Europe (41.2%), North America (9.4%), Africa (9.2%) and other (16.8%).
Employees
102,579
Sector
Integrated Oil & Gas
Calendar
02:00am - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
CAC 40 , Euro STOXX 50 Index , STOXX Europe 600 Index (EUR)
Income Statement and Estimates

Ratings

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
67.80USD
Average target price
80.05USD
Spread / Average Target
+18.08%
Consensus
Profit revisions
Quarterly earnings, Rate of surprise

Company calendar
