PARIS - French oil major TotalEnergies reported a 14.6% rise in second-quarter earnings, below analyst expectations, as higher oil prices lifted crude sales and offset weaker refined product and gas sales.

Adjusted net income for the three months to June 30 came to $4.7 billion, compared to $4.1 billion a year earlier and $5.1 billion in the first quarter of 2024, the company said on Thursday.

Analysts had expected income of $4.96 billion, a consensus of estimates compiled by Refinitiv showed.

(Reporting by America Hernandez in Paris; editing by Jason Neely)