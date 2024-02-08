Stock TTE TOTALENERGIES SE
TotalEnergies SE

Equities

TTE

FR0000120271

Integrated Oil & Gas

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:39:37 2024-02-08 am EST 		After market 01:44:46 pm
59.18 EUR +1.35% Intraday chart for TotalEnergies SE 59.18 0.00%
07:31pm TotalEnergies looks to exit Nigerian onshore oil, following Shell RE
07:28pm TOTALENERGIES : Q4: broadly in line with a splash of 7% dividend upside Alphavalue
Latest news about TotalEnergies SE

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Thursday at 1 PM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Thursday at 11 AM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Thursday at 11 AM ET DJ
Buybacks Among European, U.K. Companies Ramp Up -- At a Glance DJ
Africa Oil Provided Namibia and Nigeria Operational Update MT
Dutch Fund Sells Shell, BP, TotalEnergies Stakes in $3 Billion Divestment From Energy Transition Laggards -- Update DJ
Oil producer ConocoPhillips beats quarterly profit estimates on higher production RE
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Thursday at 7 AM ET DJ
Dutch Fund Sells $3 Billion Worth of Stock in Shell, BP and TotalEnergies DJ
TOTALENERGIES : UBS reiterates its buy recommendation CF
Dutch fund leading climate talks with Shell quits most oil investments RE
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Thursday at 4 AM ET DJ
Santos investors divided as activist resumes campaign for LNG spin-off RE
TOTALENERGIES : UBS maintains a Buy rating ZD
Dutch healthcare pension fund ditches investments in oil majors RE
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Thursday at 12 AM ET DJ
Bangladesh likely to sign another long-term LNG deal, buy more spot cargoes- adviser RE
Nigeria's Akpo West Field Begins Production, National Oil Company Says DJ
Energy Up as TotalEnergies Continues Dividend Trend -- Energy Roundup DJ
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Prices Private Offerings Of US And Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes MT
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Wednesday at 4 PM ET DJ
US Equities Close Higher Wednesday as S&P Nearly Hits 5,000 Mark MT
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Mixed in Wednesday Late Afternoon Trading MT

Chart TotalEnergies SE

Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE is one of the leading worldwide oil groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining and chemistry (43.3%): refining of petroleum products (operated, at the end of 2022, 16 refineries throughout the world) and manufacture of basic chemistry (olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, fertilizer, etc.) and of specialty chemistry (rubber, resins, adhesives, etc.). The group is also operating in trading and sea transport of crude oil and oil products; - petroleum products distribution (35.8%): at the end of 2022 operated 14,647 service stations throughout the world; - electricity generation (17.4%): from combined cycle gas plants and renewable energies. The group is also operating in transportation, storage and sales of natural gas, LNG, LPG and carbon; - hydrocarbon operating and production (3.5%): 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent produced per day in 2022. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (20.8%), Europe (43.6%), North America (11.8%), Africa (8.7%) and other (15.1%).
Sector
Integrated Oil & Gas
Calendar
2024-03-19 - Détachement de for dividende intermédiaire
Related indices
CAC 40 , EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for TotalEnergies SE

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
62.83 USD
Average target price
76.65 USD
Spread / Average Target
+22.00%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Integrated Oil & Gas

1st Jan change Capi.
TOTALENERGIES SE Stock TotalEnergies SE
-3.93% 152 B $
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY Stock Saudi Arabian Oil Company
-6.97% 2003 B $
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED Stock PetroChina Company Limited
+9.11% 202 B $
SHELL PLC Stock Shell plc
-3.62% 202 B $
PETROBRAS Stock Petrobras
+12.73% 112 B $
EQUINOR ASA Stock Equinor ASA
-13.50% 79 359 M $
GAZPROM Stock Gazprom
-.--% 51 472 M $
ENI S.P.A Stock Eni S.p.A
-6.40% 49 529 M $
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. Stock Suncor Energy Inc.
+1.72% 41 443 M $
ROSNEFT OIL Stock Rosneft Oil
-.--% 36 681 M $
Integrated Oil & Gas
