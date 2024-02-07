By Pierre Bertrand

TotalEnergies said it would lift its 2023 dividend and increase payouts this year, joining the likes of other energy companies such as Shell, BP and Equinor in splashing out on shareholder returns.

The French oil and gas company said it would propose a 2023 dividend of 3.01 euros ($3.24) a share, a 7.1% increase from a year earlier.

The final dividend for 2023 will be EUR0.79 a share, TotalEnergies said.

The company said it would return more than 40% of cash flow to shareholders by 2024, combining an increase in interim dividends of 6.8% to EUR0.79 a share and $2 billion of share buybacks in the first quarter of 2024.

The dividend hike comes after TotalEnergies made $5.06 billion in fourth-quarter net profit, compared with $3.26 billion a year prior and analysts' expectations of $5.65 billion, according to consensus compiled by Visible Alpha.

