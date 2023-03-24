Advanced search
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:39:40 2023-03-24 pm EDT
51.81 EUR   -3.03%
01:36pTotalEnergies Releases Its Universal Registration Document 2022 (Document d'enregistrement universel 2022) and Its Form 20-F 2022 as Well as the Proposed Resolutions for the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 26, 2023
BU
01:13pTotalenergies : releases its Universal Registration Document 2022 (Document d'enregistrement universel 2022) and its Form 20-F 2022 as well as the proposed resolutions for the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 26, 2023
PU
01:13pTotalenergies : 2022 Universal Registration Document (including the annual financial report) -
PU
TotalEnergies Releases Its Universal Registration Document 2022 (Document d'enregistrement universel 2022) and Its Form 20-F 2022 as Well as the Proposed Resolutions for the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 26, 2023

03/24/2023 | 01:36pm EDT
Regulatory News:

The Document d’enregistrement universel of TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) for the year 2022 was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) on March 24, 2023. It can be consulted and downloaded from the Company’s website (totalenergies.com, under the heading Investors / Publications and regulated information / Reports and Publications). The English translation of the Document d’enregistrement universel (Universal Registration Document) is also available on the Company’s website under the same heading.

The following documents are included in the Document d’enregistrement universel:

  • the 2022 annual financial report,
  • the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance required under Article L. 225-37 of the French Commercial Code,
  • the description of the share buy-back program,
  • the report on the payments made to governments required under Article L. 22-10-37 of the French Commercial Code,
  • the reports from the statutory auditors.

TotalEnergies SE’s Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 24, 2023. It can be consulted and downloaded from the Company’s website (totalenergies.com, under the heading Investors / Publications and regulated information / Reports and Publications) or from the SEC’s website (sec.gov).

Printed copies of the Document d’enregistrement universel, Universal Registration Document and Form 20-F are available free of charge at the Company’s registered office at 2, place Jean Millier, La Défense 6, 92400 Courbevoie, France.

In addition, in preparation for the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on May 26, 2023, the proposed resolutions are available on the Company’s website (totalenergies.com, under the heading Investors / Annual Shareholders’ Meetings).

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in close to 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

@TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note
The terms “TotalEnergies”, “TotalEnergies company” or “Company” in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies’ financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 255 B - -
Net income 2022 25 686 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 545 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,60x
Yield 2022 6,69%
Capitalization 143 B 143 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 58,20 $
Average target price 71,53 $
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE-8.90%142 731
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.25%1 881 998
SHELL PLC-2.32%192 905
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED22.13%148 736
EQUINOR ASA-17.51%88 799
GAZPROM0.00%61 527
