TotalEnergies Reports Equipment Issue, Reduced Rates at Texas Refinery

By Dan Molinski

TotalEnergies Petrochemicals & Refining USA on Tuesday reported an equipment breakdown at its refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, that caused reduced operating rates at some units and excessive gas emissions.

"A blower at Sulfur Recovery Unit 4 Incinerator failed, creating emissions at several sulfur recovery units and the Delayed Coker Unit," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "Acid gas shedding steps were implemented, and rates were reduced at all acid gas producing units."

It said the emissions of carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and other gases began Monday and ended Tuesday morning, lasting about 16 hours in all.

The 225,000-barrel-a-day TotalEnergies Port Arthur refinery is located 95 miles east of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 1735ET