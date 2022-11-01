Advanced search
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
Real-time Euronext Paris 
- EUR   -.--%
05:36pTotalEnergies Reports Equipment Issue, Reduced Rates at Texas Refinery
DJ
04:44pWall Street stocks ease; investors weigh chance of Fed rate hike slowdown
RE
12:10pLebanon And Israel Sign A Historic Maritime Boundary Deal, Triggering The Immediate Commencement Of Exploration And Exploitation Of Oil And Gas Fields In The Mediterranean Sea
AQ
TotalEnergies Reports Equipment Issue, Reduced Rates at Texas Refinery

11/01/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
By Dan Molinski


TotalEnergies Petrochemicals & Refining USA on Tuesday reported an equipment breakdown at its refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, that caused reduced operating rates at some units and excessive gas emissions.

"A blower at Sulfur Recovery Unit 4 Incinerator failed, creating emissions at several sulfur recovery units and the Delayed Coker Unit," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "Acid gas shedding steps were implemented, and rates were reduced at all acid gas producing units."

It said the emissions of carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and other gases began Monday and ended Tuesday morning, lasting about 16 hours in all.

The 225,000-barrel-a-day TotalEnergies Port Arthur refinery is located 95 miles east of Houston.


Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 1735ET

