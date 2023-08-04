By Dan Molinski

TotalEnergies Petrochemicals & Refining USA reported a leaky pump at its oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, which it said forced it to shut down a unit.

"A pump located in unit 825 developed a leak that reached the reportable quantity of un-speciated volatile organic compounds," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, noting the emissions lasted 11 hours, ending Thursday night.

"The unit is being shut down in order to isolate the pump and stop the leak," the refinery added. It didn't specify the purpose of unit 825, and representatives weren't immediately available.

The 225,000-barrel-a-day TotalEnergies Port Arthur refinery is located 95 miles east of Houston.

