Stock TTE TOTALENERGIES SE
TotalEnergies SE

Equities

TTE

FR0000120271

Integrated Oil & Gas

Real-time Euronext Paris
 11:37:33 2023-09-29 am EDT 		Intraday chart for TotalEnergies SE 5-day change 1st Jan Change
62.31 EUR -2.06% +0.65% +6.24%
08:34pm TOTALENERGIES : Returning 40% of CFFO from 2023 on - and there's more to like Alphavalue
05:58pm Cooling Eurozone Inflation Keeps French Equities in the Green MT

TOTALENERGIES : Returning 40% of CFFO from 2023 on - and there's more to like

September 29, 2023 at 02:34 pm EDT

Latest news about TotalEnergies SE

Cooling Eurozone Inflation Keeps French Equities in the Green MT
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Close Out Week Higher in Friday Trading MT
Abu Dhabi's IHC to sell stake in two Adani group companies RE
French Stocks End Losing Streak Amid Upbeat Economic Data MT
Abu Dhabi's IHC to sell stake in Adani units RE
TotalEnergies Boosts Agrivoltaics Portfolio with Ombrea Deal Closing MT
TOTALENERGIES : RBC remains Neutral MD
TOTALENERGIES : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating MD
TotalEnergies Receives Price Target Boost to EUR70 From EUR65 From RBC Amid Five-Year Growth Plans; Sector Perform Kept MT
French Stocks Recover as Eurozone's Economic Sentiment Beats Consensus MT
TOTALENERGIES : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs MD
European shares slip for sixth straight session, all eyes on Germany inflation data RE
TotalEnergies Completes $400 Million Sale of 40% Stake in Angola Oil Project to Malaysia's Petronas MT
TotalEnergies sells 40% stake in Angola block to Petronas RE
Wind power industry drifts off course RE
TotalEnergies SE acquired Ombrea SAS. CI
PETRONAS ANGOLA E&P LTD acquired 40% stake in Block 20 Angola from TotalEnergies SE for $400 million. CI
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advancing Late Afternoon MT
TOTALENERGIES : RBC sticks Neutral MD
TotalEnergies Wins Contract to Install, Operate High-Power Electric Vehicle Charge Points in Germany MT
TotalEnergies Wins Contract for Germany’s Planned EV Charge Points Network Expansion MT
Totalenergies Awards A Contract for the Installation and Operation of 1100 High-Power Charge Points for Electrical Vehicles CI
TotalEnergies to Ramp Up Oil & Gas Production, Raise Shareholder Distributions MT
Chart TotalEnergies SE

Chart TotalEnergies SE
Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE is one of the leading worldwide oil groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining and chemistry (43.3%): refining of petroleum products (operated, at the end of 2022, 16 refineries throughout the world) and manufacture of basic chemistry (olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, fertilizer, etc.) and of specialty chemistry (rubber, resins, adhesives, etc.). The group is also operating in trading and sea transport of crude oil and oil products; - petroleum products distribution (35.8%): at the end of 2022 operated 14,647 service stations throughout the world; - electricity generation (17.4%): from combined cycle gas plants and renewable energies. The group is also operating in transportation, storage and sales of natural gas, LNG, LPG and carbon; - hydrocarbon operating and production (3.5%): 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent produced per day in 2022. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (20.8%), Europe (43.6%), North America (11.8%), Africa (8.7%) and other (15.1%).
Sector
Integrated Oil & Gas
Calendar
2023-10-26 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for TotalEnergies SE

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
67.22USD
Average target price
71.94USD
Spread / Average Target
+7.02%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Integrated Oil & Gas
