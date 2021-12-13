Log in
TotalEnergies SE: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

12/13/2021 | 12:41pm EST
Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 6 to December 10, 2021:

Transaction date

Total daily
volume (number
of shares)

Daily weighted
average purchase

price of the shares
(EUR/share)

Amount of
transactions
(EUR)

Market
(MIC
Code)

06.12.2021

603,615

43.4033

26,198,881.12

XPAR

06.12.2021

177,238

43.3827

7,689,070.60

CEUX

06.12.2021

58,781

43.4066

2,551,484.94

TQEX

06.12.2021

58,988

43.4080

2,560,551.10

AQEU

07.12.2021

594,000

44.1211

26,207,954.78

XPAR

07.12.2021

180,000

44.1219

7,941,949.92

CEUX

07.12.2021

54,998

44.1214

2,426,586.45

TQEX

07.12.2021

54,928

44.1212

2,423,487.63

AQEU

08.12.2021

712,638

44.1302

31,448,884.55

XPAR

08.12.2021

222,380

44.1455

9,817,076.96

CEUX

08.12.2021

27,000

44.0789

1,190,129.36

TQEX

08.12.2021

35,000

44.1103

1,543,860.96

AQEU

09.12.2021

702,068

43.8787

30,805,856.43

XPAR

09.12.2021

184,024

43.9152

8,081,453.89

CEUX

09.12.2021

31,000

43.9298

1,361,824.89

TQEX

09.12.2021

59,500

43.9017

2,612,152.34

AQEU

10.12.2021

591,690

44.1156

26,102,764.10

XPAR

10.12.2021

240,000

44.1202

10,588,850.40

CEUX

10.12.2021

30,000

44.1174

1,323,522.78

TQEX

10.12.2021

45,000

44.1074

1,984,834.13

AQEU

Total

4,662,848

43.9348

204,861,177.31

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.


© Business Wire 2021
