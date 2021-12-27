Log in
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 12/27 11:36:17 am
44.955 EUR   +0.40%
01:16pTOTALENERGIES SE : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
12/22Havila Shipping Signs Contract With TotalEnergies For Sea Vessel
MT
12/21Energy Stocks Advance Premarket Tuesday
MT
TotalEnergies SE: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

12/27/2021 | 01:16pm EST
Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 20 to December 24, 2021:

Transaction date

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Daily weighted average
purchase price of the
shares (EUR/share)

Amount of
transactions
(EUR)

Market
(MIC Code)

20.12.2021

591,971

42.9572

25,429,432.03

XPAR

20.12.2021

125,409

42.9690

5,388,703.58

CEUX

20.12.2021

-

-

-

TQEX

20.12.2021

29,741

43.0443

1,280,181.36

AQEU

21.12.2021

603,280

44.0235

26,558,494.67

XPAR

21.12.2021

101,000

43.9752

4,441,495.30

CEUX

21.12.2021

-

-

-

TQEX

21.12.2021

-

-

-

AQEU

22.12.2021

415,195

44.4296

18,446,964.38

XPAR

22.12.2021

-

-

-

CEUX

22.12.2021

-

-

-

TQEX

22.12.2021

-

-

-

AQEU

23.12.2021

516,271

45.0885

23,277,896.86

XPAR

23.12.2021

126,476

45.0826

5,701,864.01

CEUX

23.12.2021

27,000

45.0615

1,216,660.20

TQEX

23.12.2021

40,000

45.0893

1,803,570.72

AQEU

24.12.2021

127,054

45.1065

5,730,964.55

XPAR

24.12.2021

36,184

45.1087

1,632,213.45

CEUX

24.12.2021

7,258

45.0958

327,305.08

TQEX

24.12.2021

13,686

45.1064

617,325.99

AQEU

Total

2,760,525

44.1413

121,853,072.18

 

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.


© Business Wire 2021
