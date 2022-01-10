TotalEnergies SE: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from January 3 to January 7, 2022:

Transaction date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase

price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 03.01.2022 202,464 44.9386 9,098,441.83 XPAR 03.01.2022 73,856 44.9369 3,318,858.58 CEUX 03.01.2022 26,504 44.9294 1,190,807.86 TQEX 03.01.2022 30,976 44.9332 1,391,850.99 AQEU 04.01.2022 253,610 45.3217 11,494,029.49 XPAR 04.01.2022 113,556 45.3139 5,145,659.89 CEUX 04.01.2022 34,486 45.3243 1,563,053.33 TQEX 04.01.2022 39,654 45.3227 1,797,224.52 AQEU 05.01.2022 253,707 45.9755 11,664,296.79 XPAR 05.01.2022 107,324 45.9720 4,933,902.26 CEUX 05.01.2022 34,502 45.9873 1,586,654.45 TQEX 05.01.2022 39,480 45.9755 1,815,111.67 AQEU 06.01.2022 265,993 45.9920 12,233,551.12 XPAR 06.01.2022 123,511 45.9959 5,681,002.57 CEUX 06.01.2022 39,371 45.9970 1,810,948.60 TQEX 06.01.2022 49,446 45.9989 2,274,462.99 AQEU 07.01.2022 253,596 46.3956 11,765,732.49 XPAR 07.01.2022 113,562 46.3940 5,268,599.40 CEUX 07.01.2022 29,316 46.3884 1,359,923.16 TQEX 07.01.2022 34,609 46.3957 1,605,710.03 AQEU Total 2,119,523 45.7649 96,999,822.01

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

