    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 01/10 11:37:32 am
46.74 EUR   +0.60%
TOTALENERGIES SE : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
ANALYSIS-SHRINK TO FIT : the year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil
TOTALENERGIES : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
TotalEnergies SE: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

01/10/2022 | 12:01pm EST
Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from January 3 to January 7, 2022:

Transaction date

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase
price of the shares (EUR/share)

Amount of transactions (EUR)

Market (MIC Code)

03.01.2022

202,464

44.9386

9,098,441.83

XPAR

03.01.2022

73,856

44.9369

3,318,858.58

CEUX

03.01.2022

26,504

44.9294

1,190,807.86

TQEX

03.01.2022

30,976

44.9332

1,391,850.99

AQEU

04.01.2022

253,610

45.3217

11,494,029.49

XPAR

04.01.2022

113,556

45.3139

5,145,659.89

CEUX

04.01.2022

34,486

45.3243

1,563,053.33

TQEX

04.01.2022

39,654

45.3227

1,797,224.52

AQEU

05.01.2022

253,707

45.9755

11,664,296.79

XPAR

05.01.2022

107,324

45.9720

4,933,902.26

CEUX

05.01.2022

34,502

45.9873

1,586,654.45

TQEX

05.01.2022

39,480

45.9755

1,815,111.67

AQEU

06.01.2022

265,993

45.9920

12,233,551.12

XPAR

06.01.2022

123,511

45.9959

5,681,002.57

CEUX

06.01.2022

39,371

45.9970

1,810,948.60

TQEX

06.01.2022

49,446

45.9989

2,274,462.99

AQEU

07.01.2022

253,596

46.3956

11,765,732.49

XPAR

07.01.2022

113,562

46.3940

5,268,599.40

CEUX

07.01.2022

29,316

46.3884

1,359,923.16

TQEX

07.01.2022

34,609

46.3957

1,605,710.03

AQEU

Total

2,119,523

45.7649

96,999,822.01

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

* * * * *


© Business Wire 2022
TOTALENERGIES SE : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 180 B - -
Net income 2021 15 642 M - -
Net Debt 2021 34 924 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,18x
Yield 2021 5,87%
Capitalization 138 B 137 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 105 476
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE4.10%137 446
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.28%1 901 009
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC7.56%180 163
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED6.92%143 843
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM0.20%107 948
EQUINOR ASA3.43%88 936