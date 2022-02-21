Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TotalEnergies SE: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

02/21/2022 | 12:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 14 to February 18, 2022:

Transaction date

Total daily
volume (number
of shares)

Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the shares
(EUR/share)

Amount of
transactions
(EUR)

Market
(MIC
Code)

14.02.2022

338,259

51.5544

17,438,751.97

XPAR

14.02.2022

135,000

51.5192

6,955,095.51

CEUX

14.02.2022

35,000

51.5141

1,802,992.63

TQEX

14.02.2022

35,000

51.5188

1,803,158.74

AQEU

15.02.2022

378,938

51.0023

19,326,723.58

XPAR

15.02.2022

120,000

50.9948

6,119,371.32

CEUX

15.02.2022

25,000

51.0827

1,277,066.93

TQEX

15.02.2022

25,000

51.0726

1,276,814.18

AQEU

16.02.2022

362,258

51.1831

18,541,484.18

XPAR

16.02.2022

115,000

51.1783

5,885,498.87

CEUX

16.02.2022

31,000

51.1783

1,586,527.77

TQEX

16.02.2022

31,000

51.1760

1,586,457.09

AQEU

17.02.2022

561,519

50.7551

28,499,961.98

XPAR

17.02.2022

-

-

-

CEUX

17.02.2022

-

-

-

TQEX

17.02.2022

-

-

-

AQEU

18.02.2022

363,311

50.6210

18,391,161.77

XPAR

18.02.2022

120,000

50.6134

6,073,603.80

CEUX

18.02.2022

30,000

50.5830

1,517,488.59

TQEX

18.02.2022

30,000

50.5907

1,517,719.74

AQEU

Total

2,736,285

51.0180

139,599,878.61

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
12:01pTOTALENERGIES SE : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
03:18aTotalEnergies Makes Oil Find Offshore Suriname
MT
02:37aTotalEnergies and APA Corporation Announces Another Significant Discovery in Block 58
CI
02:11aSURINAME : TotalEnergies announces another significant discovery in Block 58
PU
02/20Australia's AGL Energy spurns surprise $3.5 bln bid, suitor Brookfield digs in
RE
02/18Mitsubishi, Petronas to exit Myanmar Yetagun gas project
RE
02/17CNOOC Strikes $13 Billion Deals to Bolster Oil, Gas Supply
MT
02/17Honeywell to Supply TotalEnergies With Recycled Polymer Feedstock
MT
02/17Factbox-Russian gas pipeline exports to Europe
RE
02/17SunPower Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 178 B - -
Net income 2021 16 734 M - -
Net Debt 2021 33 026 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,38x
Yield 2021 5,33%
Capitalization 149 B 149 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 105 476
Free-Float -
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 57,41 $
Average target price 65,09 $
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noelle Semeria Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE13.51%149 465
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY5.31%2 008 310
SHELL PLC0.00%203 094
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED17.87%155 170
EQUINOR ASA13.73%96 261
PJSC GAZPROM-9.22%95 262