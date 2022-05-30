Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/30 11:39:16 am EDT
55.18 EUR   +0.55%
01:48pTOTALENERGIES SE : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
01:08pGazprom Shuts Gas Deliveries to Dutch Trader
DJ
08:50aSuriname's Staatsolie to auction deepwater offshore oil blocks late this year, director says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TotalEnergies SE: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

05/30/2022 | 01:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meetings on May 28, 2021 and May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 23 to May 27, 2022:

Transaction date

Total daily
volume (number
of shares)

Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the shares
(EUR/share)

Amount of
transactions
(EUR)

Market
(MIC Code)

23.05.2022

771,816

52.7783

40,735,158.78

XPAR

23.05.2022

50,000

52.6466

2,632,327.85

CEUX

23.05.2022

25,000

52.6440

1,316,100.23

TQEX

23.05.2022

25,000

52.6553

1,316,381.25

AQEU

24.05.2022

615,704

52.5491

32,354,660.28

XPAR

24.05.2022

130,000

52.4803

6,822,442.64

CEUX

24.05.2022

65,000

52.4841

3,411,468.52

TQEX

24.05.2022

65,000

52.4829

3,411,388.37

AQEU

25.05.2022

734,725

53.9279

39,622,150.61

XPAR

25.05.2022

50,000

53.7687

2,688,432.95

CEUX

25.05.2022

25,000

53.7741

1,344,352.45

TQEX

25.05.2022

25,000

53.8013

1,345,032.23

AQEU

26.05.2022

721,921

54.7556

39,529,229.06

XPAR

26.05.2022

50,000

54.6999

2,734,996.35

CEUX

26.05.2022

25,000

54.7066

1,367,665.35

TQEX

26.05.2022

25,000

54.7235

1,368,087.70

AQEU

27.05.2022

551,589

54.8271

30,242,017.54

XPAR

27.05.2022

136,000

54.6607

7,433,860.78

CEUX

27.05.2022

67,000

54.6586

3,662,123.12

TQEX

27.05.2022

67,000

54.6564

3,661,978.33

AQEU

Total

4,225,755

53.7182

226,999,854.37

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
01:48pTOTALENERGIES SE : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
01:08pGazprom Shuts Gas Deliveries to Dutch Trader
DJ
08:50aSuriname's Staatsolie to auction deepwater offshore oil blocks late this year, director..
RE
07:08aTotalEnergies Welcomes the First 10 Start-Ups to its Electricity Start-Up Accelerator T..
BU
05/29Business lobby sees 2% hit on Italy's GDP if Russia stops gas
RE
05/27European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
05/27Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant resumes operation after 20-month outage
RE
05/27Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant resumes operation after 20-month outage
RE
05/27Norway oil, gas firms raise 2022 investment forecasts
RE
05/26TOTALENERGIES : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 263 B - -
Net income 2022 28 002 M - -
Net Debt 2022 20 471 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,60x
Yield 2022 5,14%
Capitalization 151 B 152 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 58,80 $
Average target price 63,81 $
Spread / Average Target 8,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE22.97%151 494
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY27.05%2 424 020
SHELL PLC46.75%223 448
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED19.02%145 245
EQUINOR ASA49.53%119 426
PJSC GAZPROM-14.21%103 084