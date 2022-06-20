Log in
TotalEnergies SE: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

06/20/2022
Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from June 13 to June 17, 2022:

Transaction date

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares
(EUR/share)

Amount of
transactions
(EUR)

Market
(MIC Code)

13.06.2022

598,427

53.7565

32,169,360.03

XPAR

13.06.2022

183,272

53.7443

9,849,829.23

CEUX

13.06.2022

45,715

53.8388

2,461,240.12

TQEX

13.06.2022

65,376

53.8299

3,519,183.74

AQEU

14.06.2022

597,853

54.0749

32,328,845.17

XPAR

14.06.2022

185,262

54.0494

10,013,298.69

CEUX

14.06.2022

56,523

54.0477

3,054,937.41

TQEX

14.06.2022

66,362

54.0495

3,586,834.71

AQEU

15.06.2022

614,199

53.6987

32,981,699.77

XPAR

15.06.2022

185,669

53.6957

9,969,621.53

CEUX

15.06.2022

45,833

53.6925

2,460,889.63

TQEX

15.06.2022

66,799

53.7016

3,587,214.34

AQEU

16.06.2022

743,848

52.1953

38,825,381.03

XPAR

16.06.2022

152,785

52.2833

7,988,097.02

CEUX

16.06.2022

34,159

52.2992

1,786,488.50

TQEX

16.06.2022

45,708

52.2907

2,390,101.72

AQEU

17.06.2022

707,163

51.2623

36,250,786.47

XPAR

17.06.2022

192,316

51.5271

9,909,482.25

CEUX

17.06.2022

44,257

51.5730

2,282,467.09

TQEX

17.06.2022

69,004

51.5432

3,556,690.13

AQEU

Total

4,700,530

52.9669

248,972,448.57

 

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.


© Business Wire 2022
