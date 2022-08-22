Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-08-22 am EDT
53.04 EUR   +0.66%
01:10pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Paring Morning Losses While Natural Gas Continues Surge
MT
12:51pTOTALENERGIES SE : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
11:18aEurope braces for more cuts in Russian oil and gas exports
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TotalEnergies SE: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

08/22/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 15 to August 19, 2022:

Transaction date

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Daily weighted average
purchase price of the
shares (EUR/share)

Amount of
transactions
(EUR)

Market
(MIC Code)

15/08/22

584,481

50.859416

29,726,362.32

XPAR

15/08/22

215,000

50.819348

10,926,159.82

CEUX

15/08/22

45,000

50.823975

2,287,078.88

TQEX

15/08/22

80,000

50.754815

4,060,385.20

AQEU

16/08/22

628,017

51.573024

32,388,735.81

XPAR

16/08/22

214,320

51.588575

11,056,463.39

CEUX

16/08/22

48,874

51.580197

2,520,930.55

TQEX

16/08/22

78,226

51.566525

4,033,842.98

AQEU

17/08/22

635,056

51.365765

32,620,137.26

XPAR

17/08/22

213,888

51.360581

10,985,411.95

CEUX

17/08/22

46,662

51.352622

2,396,216.05

TQEX

17/08/22

77,853

51.355793

3,998,202.55

AQEU

18/08/22

627,359

52.387794

32,865,954.06

XPAR

18/08/22

212,358

52.385592

11,124,499.55

CEUX

18/08/22

50,185

52.407131

2,630,051.87

TQEX

18/08/22

64,613

52.303615

3,379,493.48

AQEU

19/08/22

626,888

52.830546

33,118,835.32

XPAR

19/08/22

206,411

52.840029

10,906,763.23

CEUX

19/08/22

49,108

52.841093

2,594,920.40

TQEX

19/08/22

63,954

52.842106

3,379,464.05

AQEU

Total

4,768,253

51.8009

246,999,908.70

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
01:10pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Paring Morning Losses While Natural Gas Continues..
MT
12:51pTOTALENERGIES SE : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
11:18aEurope braces for more cuts in Russian oil and gas exports
RE
10:40aINFLATION : Carrefour to freeze prices on 100 products
RE
09:15aTotalEnergies, Eni announce major Cyprus gas find
RE
08:59aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Lower Amid China Power Cuts
MT
08:51aTRENDING : Eni, TotalEnergies Make Significant Natural Gas Discovery in Cyprus
DJ
07:05aTotalEnergies, Eni Discover Gas Offshore Cyprus
MT
06:48aTotalEnergies, Eni announce major Cyprus gas find
RE
05:50aTechnip Energies-led Consortium Wins Tender For TotalEnergies LNG Project in Papua New ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 263 B - -
Net income 2022 28 520 M - -
Net Debt 2022 16 031 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,78x
Yield 2022 5,55%
Capitalization 135 B 134 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 52,90 $
Average target price 63,62 $
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE18.06%135 050
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY20.45%2 295 290
SHELL PLC38.64%193 548
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-1.15%132 250
EQUINOR ASA58.94%122 164
PETROBRAS17.47%84 616