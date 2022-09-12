Advanced search
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-09-12 am EDT
50.60 EUR   +1.54%
02:54pTOTALENERGIES SE : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
01:39pJacktel AS - Extension of contract
AQ
10:13aTotalEnergies right of reply to Le Monde
AQ
TotalEnergies SE: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

09/12/2022 | 02:54pm EDT
Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from September 5 to September 9, 2022:

Transaction date

Total daily

volume (number of

shares)

Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share)

Amount of

transactions

(EUR)

Market

(MIC

Code)

05/09/22

820,238

52.910959

43,399,579.19

XPAR

05/09/22

291,215

52.949433

15,419,669.13

CEUX

05/09/22

78,001

52.898685

4,126,150.33

TQEX

05/09/22

38,876

52.849717

2,054,585.60

AQEU

06/09/22

840,393

52.253342

43,913,342.84

XPAR

06/09/22

245,621

52.277269

12,840,395.09

CEUX

06/09/22

79,501

52.252487

4,154,124.97

TQEX

06/09/22

78,262

52.287082

4,092,091.61

AQEU

07/09/22

507,731

50.315532

25,546,755.38

XPAR

07/09/22

152,494

50.493082

7,699,892.05

CEUX

07/09/22

43,856

50.464451

2,213,168.96

TQEX

07/09/22

44,397

50.462842

2,240,398.80

AQEU

08/09/22

481,177

49.701244

23,915,095.48

XPAR

08/09/22

178,522

49.700152

8,872,570.54

CEUX

08/09/22

44,842

49.714533

2,229,299.09

TQEX

08/09/22

44,585

49.706912

2,216,182.67

AQEU

09/09/22

480,700

50.025391

24,047,205.45

XPAR

09/09/22

172,223

50.027668

8,615,915.07

CEUX

09/09/22

44,225

50.046876

2,213,323.09

TQEX

09/09/22

44,141

50.031973

2,208,461.32

AQEU

Total

4,711,000

51.3730

242,018,206.65

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.


© Business Wire 2022
