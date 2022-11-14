Advanced search
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
11:37 2022-11-14 am EST
56.92 EUR   -0.19%
Totalenergies Se : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
11:20aStrikes, protests in Europe over cost of living and pay
RE
11:12aBig gas chiefs bill themselves as climate leaders at COP27
RE
TotalEnergies SE: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

11/14/2022 | 12:01pm EST
Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 7 to November 11, 2022:

Transaction date

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase
price of the shares (EUR/share)

Amount of transactions (EUR)

Market (MIC Code)

07/11/2022

832,700

58.143475

48,416,071.63

XPAR

07/11/2022

270,000

58.161604

15,703,633.08

CEUX

07/11/2022

45,000

58.244029

2,620,981.31

TQEX

07/11/2022

56,000

58.132872

3,255,440.83

AQEU

08/11/2022

702,189

57.511162

40,383,705.33

XPAR

08/11/2022

385,000

57.508957

22,140,948.45

CEUX

08/11/2022

70,000

57.481760

4,023,723.20

TQEX

08/11/2022

60,000

57.526798

3,451,607.88

AQEU

09/11/2022

715,698

56.833363

40,675,524.23

XPAR

09/11/2022

250,000

56.833128

14,208,282.00

CEUX

09/11/2022

50,000

56.831014

2,841,550.70

TQEX

09/11/2022

40,000

56.864738

2,274,589.52

AQEU

10/11/2022

757,266

56.736882

42,964,911.68

XPAR

10/11/2022

220,000

56.778091

12,491,180.02

CEUX

10/11/2022

50,000

56.783832

2,839,191.60

TQEX

10/11/2022

30,000

56.823011

1,704,690.33

AQEU

11/11/2022

730,678

57.115615

41,733,123.34

XPAR

11/11/2022

260,000

57.107823

14,848,033.98

CEUX

11/11/2022

35,000

57.024369

1,995,852.92

TQEX

11/11/2022

25,000

56.919114

1,422,977.85

AQEU

Total

5,584,531

57.300429

319,996,019.88

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

* * * * *


© Business Wire 2022
