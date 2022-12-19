Advanced search
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
12:01p 2022-12-19
56.65 EUR   +1.78%
Totalenergies Se : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
11:40aUptick in Construction Output Breaks French Bourse's Losing Streak
MT
09:52aPiper Sandler Lowers Price Target on TotalEnergies SE to $61 From $66, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
TotalEnergies SE: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

12/19/2022 | 12:01pm EST
Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 12 to December 16, 2022:

Transaction date

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the shares
(EUR/share)

Amount of
transactions
(EUR)

Market
(MIC Code)

12/12/2022

540,421

56.217294

30,381,006.24

XPAR

12/12/2022

190,000

56.231635

10,684,010.65

CEUX

12/12/2022

40,000

56.219563

2,248,782.52

TQEX

12/12/2022

30,000

56.205992

1,686,179.76

AQEU

13/12/2022

591,160

57.855918

34,202,104.48

XPAR

13/12/2022

195,000

57.871778

11,284,996.71

CEUX

13/12/2022

39,000

57.854893

2,256,340.83

TQEX

13/12/2022

39,000

57.859040

2,256,502.56

AQEU

14/12/2022

508,480

58.109673

29,547,606.53

XPAR

14/12/2022

330,000

58.007729

19,142,550.57

CEUX

14/12/2022

125,000

58.009664

7,251,208.00

TQEX

14/12/2022

70,000

57.980007

4,058,600.49

AQEU

15/12/2022

675,786

57.085672

38,577,697.94

XPAR

15/12/2022

250,000

57.124309

14,281,077.25

CEUX

15/12/2022

75,000

57.136931

4,285,269.83

TQEX

15/12/2022

50,000

57.118221

2,855,911.05

AQEU

16/12/2022

624,766

56.137075

35,072,535.80

XPAR

16/12/2022

370,000

55.906267

20,685,318.79

CEUX

16/12/2022

115,000

56.002172

6,440,249.78

TQEX

16/12/2022

50,000

56.037079

2,801,853.95

AQEU

Total

4,908,613

57.042550

279,999,803.72

 

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.


© Business Wire 2022
