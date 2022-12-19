TotalEnergies SE: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 12 to December 16, 2022:

Transaction date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC Code) 12/12/2022 540,421 56.217294 30,381,006.24 XPAR 12/12/2022 190,000 56.231635 10,684,010.65 CEUX 12/12/2022 40,000 56.219563 2,248,782.52 TQEX 12/12/2022 30,000 56.205992 1,686,179.76 AQEU 13/12/2022 591,160 57.855918 34,202,104.48 XPAR 13/12/2022 195,000 57.871778 11,284,996.71 CEUX 13/12/2022 39,000 57.854893 2,256,340.83 TQEX 13/12/2022 39,000 57.859040 2,256,502.56 AQEU 14/12/2022 508,480 58.109673 29,547,606.53 XPAR 14/12/2022 330,000 58.007729 19,142,550.57 CEUX 14/12/2022 125,000 58.009664 7,251,208.00 TQEX 14/12/2022 70,000 57.980007 4,058,600.49 AQEU 15/12/2022 675,786 57.085672 38,577,697.94 XPAR 15/12/2022 250,000 57.124309 14,281,077.25 CEUX 15/12/2022 75,000 57.136931 4,285,269.83 TQEX 15/12/2022 50,000 57.118221 2,855,911.05 AQEU 16/12/2022 624,766 56.137075 35,072,535.80 XPAR 16/12/2022 370,000 55.906267 20,685,318.79 CEUX 16/12/2022 115,000 56.002172 6,440,249.78 TQEX 16/12/2022 50,000 56.037079 2,801,853.95 AQEU Total 4,908,613 57.042550 279,999,803.72

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

