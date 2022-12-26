Advanced search
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:25 2022-12-23 am EST
59.21 EUR   +0.36%
12:01pTotalenergies Se : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
12/23TotalEnergies Commences Proceedings Regarding Fort Hills Right of First Refusal
AQ
12/23Winter Storm Shuts 1.6 Million Barrels of Oil-Refining Capacity in Texas
MT
TotalEnergies SE: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

12/26/2022 | 12:01pm EST
Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 19 to December 23, 2022:

Transaction date

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the shares
(EUR/share)

Amount of
transactions
(EUR)

Market
(MIC Code)

19/12/2022

541,693

57.008906

30,881,325.32

XPAR

19/12/2022

330,000

56.942051

18,790,876.83

CEUX

19/12/2022

131,000

56.914612

7,455,814.17

TQEX

19/12/2022

68,000

56.940146

3,871,929.93

AQEU

20/12/2022

767,427

57.147418

43,856,471.55

XPAR

20/12/2022

200,000

57.147943

11,429,588.60

CEUX

20/12/2022

50,000

57.140571

2,857,028.55

TQEX

20/12/2022

50,000

57.137522

2,856,876.10

AQEU

21/12/2022

709,702

58.504243

41,520,578.27

XPAR

21/12/2022

250,000

58.522449

14,630,612.25

CEUX

21/12/2022

70,000

58.518429

4,096,290.03

TQEX

21/12/2022

30,000

58.416476

1,752,494.28

AQEU

22/12/2022

758,923

59.488123

45,146,904.77

XPAR

22/12/2022

200,000

59.508784

11,901,756.80

CEUX

22/12/2022

70,000

59.517725

4,166,240.75

TQEX

22/12/2022

30,000

59.502960

1,785,088.80

AQEU

23/12/2022

556,957

59.129371

32,932,517.08

XPAR

23/12/2022

277,497

59.133142

16,409,269.51

CEUX

23/12/2022

74,655

59.124170

4,413,914.91

TQEX

23/12/2022

34,346

59.132890

2,030,978.24

AQEU

Total

5,200,200

58.225945

302,786,556.74

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.


© Business Wire 2022
