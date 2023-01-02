Advanced search
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2023-01-02 am EST
60.02 EUR   +3.55%
Totalenergies Se : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
TOTALENERGIES SE : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Team TotalEnergies - On Track Through 2025
AQ
TotalEnergies SE: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

01/02/2023 | 12:02pm EST
Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 27 to December 30, 2022:

Transaction date

Total daily
volume (number
of shares)

Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the shares
(EUR/share)

Amount of
transactions
(EUR)

Market
(MIC
Code)

27/12/2022

512,678

59.912264

30,715,699.68

XPAR

27/12/2022

268,777

59.892441

16,097,710.61

CEUX

27/12/2022

142,385

59.947629

8,535,643.16

TQEX

27/12/2022

37,000

59.905536

2,216,504.83

AQEU

28/12/2022

394,224

59.956955

23,636,470.63

XPAR

28/12/2022

300,000

59.713290

17,913,987.00

CEUX

28/12/2022

55,000

59.628863

3,279,587.47

TQEX

28/12/2022

70,000

59.570166

4,169,911.62

AQEU

29/12/2022

521,117

59.332826

30,919,344.29

XPAR

29/12/2022

200,000

59.294747

11,858,949.40

CEUX

29/12/2022

63,000

59.341350

3,738,505.05

TQEX

29/12/2022

25,000

59.325906

1,483,147.65

AQEU

30/12/2022

470,096

59.115481

27,789,951.16

XPAR

30/12/2022

250,000

59.109620

14,777,405.00

CEUX

30/12/2022

42,000

59.095690

2,482,018.98

TQEX

30/12/2022

33,000

59.109764

1,950,622.21

AQEU

Total

3,384,277

59.559386

201,565,458.73

 

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 257 B - -
Net income 2022 28 117 M - -
Net Debt 2022 14 357 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,79x
Yield 2022 6,18%
Capitalization 156 B 156 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 62,68 $
Average target price 68,62 $
Spread / Average Target 9,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE0.00%155 681
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.16%1 895 916
SHELL PLC0.00%196 279
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.00%126 338
EQUINOR ASA0.00%113 138
PETROBRAS0.00%65 435