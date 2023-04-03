TotalEnergies SE: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) on March 27 and 28, 2023:

Transaction

Date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC Code) 27/03/2023 344,330 51.989170 17,901,430.91 XPAR 27/03/2023 120,000 51.975263 6,237,031.56 CEUX 27/03/2023 15,000 51.988069 779,821.04 TQEX 27/03/2023 10,000 51.985743 519,857.43 AQEU 28/03/2023 329,192 53.310924 17,549,529.69 XPAR 28/03/2023 120,000 53.304866 6,396,583.92 CEUX 28/03/2023 15,000 53.299461 799,491.92 TQEX 28/03/2023 10,000 53.298093 532,980.93 AQEU Total 963,522 52.636813 50,716,727.39

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

