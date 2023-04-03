Advanced search
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
2023-04-03
57.56 EUR   +5.89%
12:01pTotalenergies Se : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
11:59aFrance Logs Positive Finish to Monday Trading as Manufacturing Supply Trend Brightens
MT
11:59aTotalEnergies Up Nearly 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2022 -- Data Talk
DJ
TotalEnergies SE: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

04/03/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) on March 27 and 28, 2023:

Transaction
Date

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Daily weighted
average purchase
price of shares
(EUR/share)

Amount of
transactions
(EUR)

Market
(MIC Code)

27/03/2023

344,330

51.989170

17,901,430.91

XPAR

27/03/2023

120,000

51.975263

6,237,031.56

CEUX

27/03/2023

15,000

51.988069

779,821.04

TQEX

27/03/2023

10,000

51.985743

519,857.43

AQEU

28/03/2023

329,192

53.310924

17,549,529.69

XPAR

28/03/2023

120,000

53.304866

6,396,583.92

CEUX

28/03/2023

15,000

53.299461

799,491.92

TQEX

28/03/2023

10,000

53.298093

532,980.93

AQEU

Total

963,522

52.636813

50,716,727.39

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.


© Business Wire 2023
