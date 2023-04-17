Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  TotalEnergies SE
  News
  Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37:22 2023-04-17 am EDT
58.73 EUR   +0.02%
12:01pTotalenergies Se : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
12:01pGlobal markets live: SocGen, Tesla, Merck, Netflix, BAE Systems...
MS
10:31aExxon declares force majeure on crude liftings in Nigeria
RE
TotalEnergies SE: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

04/17/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from April 11 to April 14, 2023:

Transaction Date

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Daily weighted
average purchase
price of shares
(EUR/share)

Amount of
transactions (EUR)

Market (MIC Code)

11/04/2023

406,171

58.232017

23,652,156.64

XPAR

11/04/2023

120,000

58.229607

6,987,552.82

CEUX

11/04/2023

15,000

58.230315

873,454.72

TQEX

11/04/2023

10,000

58.220103

582,201.03

AQEU

12/04/2023

400,708

58.724620

23,531,425

XPAR

12/04/2023

120,000

58.718022

7,046,163

CEUX

12/04/2023

15,000

58.717656

880,765

TQEX

12/04/2023

10,000

58.703792

587,038

AQEU

13/04/2023

399,023

58.408584

23,306,368

XPAR

13/04/2023

120,000

58.402598

7,008,312

CEUX

13/04/2023

15,000

58.402907

876,044

TQEX

13/04/2023

10,000

58.410345

584,103

AQEU

14/04/2023

395,695

58.543247

23,165,270

XPAR

14/04/2023

120,000

58.543078

7,025,169

CEUX

14/04/2023

15,000

58.540357

878,105

TQEX

14/04/2023

10,000

58.557076

585,571

AQEU

Total

2,181,597

58.475373

127,569,698.26

 

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.


© Business Wire 2023
