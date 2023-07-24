Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from July 17 to July 21, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted average
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
17/07/2023
330,443
51.246670
16,934,103.37
XPAR
17/07/2023
150,000
51.186306
7,677,945.90
CEUX
17/07/2023
34,500
51.218777
1,767,047.81
TQEX
17/07/2023
34,000
51.207353
1,741,050.00
AQEU
18/07/2023
397,672
51.241706
20,377,391.71
XPAR
18/07/2023
100,000
51.210291
5,121,029.10
CEUX
18/07/2023
25,000
51.203938
1,280,098.45
TQEX
18/07/2023
25,000
51.168459
1,279,211.48
AQEU
19/07/2023
376,293
51.984376
19,561,356.80
XPAR
19/07/2023
100,000
51.990395
5,199,039.50
CEUX
19/07/2023
35,000
51.993768
1,819,781.88
TQEX
19/07/2023
30,000
52.001522
1,560,045.66
AQEU
20/07/2023
386,653
53.237253
20,584,343.58
XPAR
20/07/2023
95,000
53.289133
5,062,467.64
CEUX
20/07/2023
24,000
53.253366
1,278,080.78
TQEX
20/07/2023
24,000
53.257337
1,278,176.09
AQEU
21/07/2023
382,000
53.873947
20,579,847.75
XPAR
21/07/2023
94,999
53.878328
5,118,387.28
CEUX
21/07/2023
25,000
53.880861
1,347,021.53
TQEX
21/07/2023
24,970
53.881419
1,345,419.03
AQEU
Total
2,694,530
52.295519
140,911,845.34
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
Cautionary Note
The terms “TotalEnergies”, “TotalEnergies company” or “Company” in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies’ financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
