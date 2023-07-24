Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from July 17 to July 21, 2023:

Transaction Date

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Daily weighted average
purchase price of
shares (EUR/share)

Amount of
transactions
(EUR)

Market (MIC Code)

17/07/2023

330,443

51.246670

16,934,103.37

XPAR

17/07/2023

150,000

51.186306

7,677,945.90

CEUX

17/07/2023

34,500

51.218777

1,767,047.81

TQEX

17/07/2023

34,000

51.207353

1,741,050.00

AQEU

18/07/2023

397,672

51.241706

20,377,391.71

XPAR

18/07/2023

100,000

51.210291

5,121,029.10

CEUX

18/07/2023

25,000

51.203938

1,280,098.45

TQEX

18/07/2023

25,000

51.168459

1,279,211.48

AQEU

19/07/2023

376,293

51.984376

19,561,356.80

XPAR

19/07/2023

100,000

51.990395

5,199,039.50

CEUX

19/07/2023

35,000

51.993768

1,819,781.88

TQEX

19/07/2023

30,000

52.001522

1,560,045.66

AQEU

20/07/2023

386,653

53.237253

20,584,343.58

XPAR

20/07/2023

95,000

53.289133

5,062,467.64

CEUX

20/07/2023

24,000

53.253366

1,278,080.78

TQEX

20/07/2023

24,000

53.257337

1,278,176.09

AQEU

21/07/2023

382,000

53.873947

20,579,847.75

XPAR

21/07/2023

94,999

53.878328

5,118,387.28

CEUX

21/07/2023

25,000

53.880861

1,347,021.53

TQEX

21/07/2023

24,970

53.881419

1,345,419.03

AQEU

Total

2,694,530

52.295519

140,911,845.34

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

Cautionary Note
The terms “TotalEnergies”, “TotalEnergies company” or “Company” in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies’ financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).