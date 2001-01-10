Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 14 to August 18, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
14/08/2023
279,658
56.821232
15,890,512.10
XPAR
14/08/2023
190,000
56.680025
10,769,204.75
CEUX
14/08/2023
35,000
56.741581
1,985,955.34
TQEX
14/08/2023
15,000
56.952657
854,289.86
AQEU
15/08/2023
322,854
56.305785
18,178,547.91
XPAR
15/08/2023
160,000
56.279303
9,004,688.48
CEUX
15/08/2023
30,000
56.326734
1,689,802.02
TQEX
15/08/2023
20,000
56.345416
1,126,908.32
AQEU
16/08/2023
343,718
56.223775
19,325,123.50
XPAR
16/08/2023
140,000
56.182021
7,865,482.94
CEUX
16/08/2023
30,000
56.178364
1,685,350.92
TQEX
16/08/2023
20,000
56.201880
1,124,037.60
AQEU
17/08/2023
393,036
56.612931
22,250,919.95
XPAR
17/08/2023
116,000
56.635652
6,569,735.63
CEUX
17/08/2023
21,000
56.576829
1,188,113.41
TQEX
17/08/2023
14,000
56.515320
791,214.48
AQEU
18/08/2023
307,780
56.582488
17,414,958.16
XPAR
18/08/2023
175,000
56.477991
9,883,648.43
CEUX
18/08/2023
27,000
56.482013
1,525,014.35
TQEX
18/08/2023
35,000
56.467927
1,976,377.45
AQEU
Total
2,675,046
56.484967
151,099,885.57
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
