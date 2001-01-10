Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 14 to August 18, 2023:

Transaction Date

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Daily weighted
average purchase
price of shares
(EUR/share)

Amount of
transactions
(EUR)

Market
(MIC Code)

14/08/2023

279,658

56.821232

15,890,512.10

XPAR

14/08/2023

190,000

56.680025

10,769,204.75

CEUX

14/08/2023

35,000

56.741581

1,985,955.34

TQEX

14/08/2023

15,000

56.952657

854,289.86

AQEU

15/08/2023

322,854

56.305785

18,178,547.91

XPAR

15/08/2023

160,000

56.279303

9,004,688.48

CEUX

15/08/2023

30,000

56.326734

1,689,802.02

TQEX

15/08/2023

20,000

56.345416

1,126,908.32

AQEU

16/08/2023

343,718

56.223775

19,325,123.50

XPAR

16/08/2023

140,000

56.182021

7,865,482.94

CEUX

16/08/2023

30,000

56.178364

1,685,350.92

TQEX

16/08/2023

20,000

56.201880

1,124,037.60

AQEU

17/08/2023

393,036

56.612931

22,250,919.95

XPAR

17/08/2023

116,000

56.635652

6,569,735.63

CEUX

17/08/2023

21,000

56.576829

1,188,113.41

TQEX

17/08/2023

14,000

56.515320

791,214.48

AQEU

18/08/2023

307,780

56.582488

17,414,958.16

XPAR

18/08/2023

175,000

56.477991

9,883,648.43

CEUX

18/08/2023

27,000

56.482013

1,525,014.35

TQEX

18/08/2023

35,000

56.467927

1,976,377.45

AQEU

Total

2,675,046

56.484967

151,099,885.57

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

