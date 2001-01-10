Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 28 to September 1, 2023:

Transaction Date

Total daily volume

(number of shares)

Daily weighted

average purchase

price of shares

(EUR/share)

Amount of

transactions (EUR)

Market (MIC Code)

28/08/2023

304,197

57.822800

17,589,522.29

XPAR

28/08/2023

190,000

57.806340

10,983,204.60

CEUX

28/08/2023

32,000

57.806586

1,849,810.75

TQEX

28/08/2023

10,000

57.745741

577,457.41

AQEU

29/08/2023

308,890

58.064568

17,935,564.41

XPAR

29/08/2023

150,000

58.065438

8,709,815.70

CEUX

29/08/2023

50,000

58.055432

2,902,771.60

TQEX

29/08/2023

25,000

58.072663

1,451,816.58

AQEU

30/08/2023

354,197

58.078345

20,571,175.56

XPAR

30/08/2023

150,000

58.053062

8,707,959.30

CEUX

30/08/2023

20,000

58.052946

1,161,058.92

TQEX

30/08/2023

13,100

57.998021

759,774.08

AQEU

31/08/2023

306,246

58.150959

17,808,498.59

XPAR

31/08/2023

150,000

58.124650

8,718,697.50

CEUX

31/08/2023

40,000

58.147441

2,325,897.64

TQEX

31/08/2023

19,721

58.156488

1,146,904.10

AQEU

01/09/2023

316,298

59.127240

18,701,827.76

XPAR

01/09/2023

150,000

59.125606

8,868,840.90

CEUX

01/09/2023

31,000

59.126366

1,832,917.35

TQEX

01/09/2023

27,000

59.124336

1,596,357.07

AQEU

Total

2,647,649

58.240300

154,199,872.10

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

