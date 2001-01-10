Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from September 18 to September 22, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
18/09/2023
251,484
62.203863
15,643,276.28
XPAR
18/09/2023
198,295
62.166451
12,327,296.40
CEUX
18/09/2023
35,000
62.155781
2,175,452.34
TQEX
18/09/2023
25,000
62.156826
1,553,920.65
AQEU
19/09/2023
359,912
62.920374
22,645,797.65
XPAR
19/09/2023
92,000
62.870951
5,784,127.49
CEUX
19/09/2023
26,000
62.872944
1,634,696.54
TQEX
19/09/2023
26,000
62.897867
1,635,344.54
AQEU
20/09/2023
329,083
62.270371
20,492,120.50
XPAR
20/09/2023
120,000
62.267276
7,472,073.12
CEUX
20/09/2023
30,000
62.264077
1,867,922.31
TQEX
20/09/2023
30,000
62.260828
1,867,824.84
AQEU
21/09/2023
372,330
61.912129
23,051,742.99
XPAR
21/09/2023
113,000
61.908548
6,995,665.92
CEUX
21/09/2023
40,000
61.908366
2,476,334.64
TQEX
21/09/2023
40,000
61.905822
2,476,232.88
AQEU
22/09/2023
353,840
61.797330
21,866,367.25
XPAR
22/09/2023
154,982
61.799729
9,577,845.60
CEUX
22/09/2023
44,919
61.796268
2,775,826.56
TQEX
22/09/2023
44,997
61.779825
2,779,906.79
AQEU
Total
2,686,842
62.191887
167,099,775.29
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
