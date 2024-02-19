Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 12 to February 16, 2024:

Transaction Date

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)

Amount of transactions (EUR)

Market (MIC Code)

12/02/2024

352,890

59.848778

21,120,035.27

XPAR

12/02/2024

144,870

59.847035

8,670,039.96

CEUX

12/02/2024

28,080

59.846908

1,680,501.18

TQEX

12/02/2024

24,000

59.846419

1,436,314.06

AQEU

13/02/2024

349,867

60.283606

21,091,244.38

XPAR

13/02/2024

144,842

60.283218

8,731,541.86

CEUX

13/02/2024

27,976

60.284350

1,686,514.98

TQEX

13/02/2024

23,670

60.284767

1,426,940.43

AQEU

14/02/2024

349,419

60.383027

21,098,976.91

XPAR

14/02/2024

144,087

60.383452

8,700,470.45

CEUX

14/02/2024

28,633

60.383746

1,728,967.80

TQEX

14/02/2024

23,813

60.384632

1,437,939.24

AQEU

15/02/2024

366,159

59.364623

21,736,890.99

XPAR

15/02/2024

150,833

59.363176

8,953,925.93

CEUX

15/02/2024

30,272

59.362574

1,797,023.84

TQEX

15/02/2024

25,074

59.366310

1,488,550.86

AQEU

16/02/2024

376,488

59.918167

22,558,470.86

XPAR

16/02/2024

152,714

59.920267

9,150,663.65

CEUX

16/02/2024

29,652

59.917625

1,776,677.42

TQEX

16/02/2024

24,936

59.920144

1,494,168.71

AQEU

Total

2,798,275

59.953314

167,765,858.77

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

