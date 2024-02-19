Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 12 to February 16, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 12/02/2024 352,890 59.848778 21,120,035.27 XPAR 12/02/2024 144,870 59.847035 8,670,039.96 CEUX 12/02/2024 28,080 59.846908 1,680,501.18 TQEX 12/02/2024 24,000 59.846419 1,436,314.06 AQEU 13/02/2024 349,867 60.283606 21,091,244.38 XPAR 13/02/2024 144,842 60.283218 8,731,541.86 CEUX 13/02/2024 27,976 60.284350 1,686,514.98 TQEX 13/02/2024 23,670 60.284767 1,426,940.43 AQEU 14/02/2024 349,419 60.383027 21,098,976.91 XPAR 14/02/2024 144,087 60.383452 8,700,470.45 CEUX 14/02/2024 28,633 60.383746 1,728,967.80 TQEX 14/02/2024 23,813 60.384632 1,437,939.24 AQEU 15/02/2024 366,159 59.364623 21,736,890.99 XPAR 15/02/2024 150,833 59.363176 8,953,925.93 CEUX 15/02/2024 30,272 59.362574 1,797,023.84 TQEX 15/02/2024 25,074 59.366310 1,488,550.86 AQEU 16/02/2024 376,488 59.918167 22,558,470.86 XPAR 16/02/2024 152,714 59.920267 9,150,663.65 CEUX 16/02/2024 29,652 59.917625 1,776,677.42 TQEX 16/02/2024 24,936 59.920144 1,494,168.71 AQEU Total 2,798,275 59.953314 167,765,858.77

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, more sustainable, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

The terms “TotalEnergies”, “TotalEnergies company” or “Company” in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies’ financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

