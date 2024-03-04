Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 26 to March 01, 2024:

transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 26/02/2024 371,252 58.906692 21,869,227.22 XPAR 26/02/2024 150,974 58.908511 8,893,653.54 CEUX 26/02/2024 29,007 58.907248 1,708,722.54 TQEX 26/02/2024 25,767 58.909254 1,517,914.75 AQEU 27/02/2024 347,533 59.493558 20,675,974.69 XPAR 27/02/2024 140,313 59.495277 8,347,960.80 CEUX 27/02/2024 26,231 59.496865 1,560,662.27 TQEX 27/02/2024 23,723 59.499425 1,411,504.86 AQEU 28/02/2024 349,538 59.333063 20,739,160.17 XPAR 28/02/2024 139,738 59.333453 8,291,138.06 CEUX 28/02/2024 26,075 59.333349 1,547,117.08 TQEX 28/02/2024 23,649 59.335019 1,403,213.86 AQEU 29/02/2024 348,520 59.297976 20,666,530.60 XPAR 29/02/2024 141,215 59.297587 8,373,708.75 CEUX 29/02/2024 26,136 59.297982 1,549,812.06 TQEX 29/02/2024 23,629 59.300025 1,401,200.29 AQEU 01/03/2024 363,560 59.484402 21,626,149.19 XPAR 01/03/2024 128,338 59.480117 7,633,559.26 CEUX 01/03/2024 24,079 59.479771 1,432,213.41 TQEX 01/03/2024 21,923 59.481554 1,304,014.11 AQEU Total 2,731,200 59.297539 161,953,437.49

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, more sustainable, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

Cautionary Note

The terms “TotalEnergies”, “TotalEnergies company” or “Company” in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies’ financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

