Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 26 to March 01, 2024:

Transaction Date

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Daily weighted
average purchase
price of shares
(EUR/share)

Amount of
transactions (EUR)

Market (MIC Code)

26/02/2024

371,252

58.906692

21,869,227.22

XPAR

26/02/2024

150,974

58.908511

8,893,653.54

CEUX

26/02/2024

29,007

58.907248

1,708,722.54

TQEX

26/02/2024

25,767

58.909254

1,517,914.75

AQEU

27/02/2024

347,533

59.493558

20,675,974.69

XPAR

27/02/2024

140,313

59.495277

8,347,960.80

CEUX

27/02/2024

26,231

59.496865

1,560,662.27

TQEX

27/02/2024

23,723

59.499425

1,411,504.86

AQEU

28/02/2024

349,538

59.333063

20,739,160.17

XPAR

28/02/2024

139,738

59.333453

8,291,138.06

CEUX

28/02/2024

26,075

59.333349

1,547,117.08

TQEX

28/02/2024

23,649

59.335019

1,403,213.86

AQEU

29/02/2024

348,520

59.297976

20,666,530.60

XPAR

29/02/2024

141,215

59.297587

8,373,708.75

CEUX

29/02/2024

26,136

59.297982

1,549,812.06

TQEX

29/02/2024

23,629

59.300025

1,401,200.29

AQEU

01/03/2024

363,560

59.484402

21,626,149.19

XPAR

01/03/2024

128,338

59.480117

7,633,559.26

CEUX

01/03/2024

24,079

59.479771

1,432,213.41

TQEX

01/03/2024

21,923

59.481554

1,304,014.11

AQEU

Total

2,731,200

59.297539

161,953,437.49

 

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, more sustainable, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

@TotalEnergies lTotalEnergies lTotalEnergies lTotalEnergies

Cautionary Note
The terms “TotalEnergies”, “TotalEnergies company” or “Company” in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies’ financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).