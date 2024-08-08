TotalEnergies SE: Informations relatives au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social au 31 juillet 2024
August 08, 2024 at 12:48 pm EDT
Share
TotalEnergies SE: Informations relatives au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social au 31 juillet 2024
08 Aug 2024 18:41 CEST
Subscribe
Issuer
TOTALENERGIES SE
(articles L.233-8 II du Code de commerce et 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'AMF)
Regulatory News:
TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) :
Date
Nombre d'actions
composant le capital
Nombre de droits de vote
Théoriques (1)
Exerçables (2)
31 juillet 2024
2,397,679,661
2,397,679,661
2,301,570,891
(1) Conformément à l'article 223-11 du règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers, ce nombre est calculé sur la base de l'ensemble des actions auxquelles sont attachés des droits de vote, y compris les actions privées de droit de vote.
(2) Nombre total des droits de vote exerçables, après déduction des 96 108 770 actions autodétenues.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240808961368/fr/
TotalEnergies SE
Source
TOTALENERGIES SE
Provider
BusinessWire
Company Name
TOTALENERGIES
ISIN
FR0000120271, FR0000120271
Symbol
TTE, 4TTE
Market
Euronext
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
TotalEnergies SE published this content on
08 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
08 August 2024 16:47:08 UTC.
TotalEnergies SE is one of the leading worldwide oil groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- refining and chemistry (42.7%): refining of petroleum products (operated, at the end of 2023, 16 refineries throughout the world) and manufacture of basic chemistry (olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, fertilizer, etc.) and of specialty chemistry (rubber, resins, adhesives, etc.). The group is also operating in trading and sea transport of crude oil and oil products;
- petroleum products distribution (37.9%): at the end of 2023 operated 14,571 service stations worldwide;
- electricity generation (11.5%): from combined cycle gas plants and renewable energies;
- gas production, trading, transport and distribution (5%): primarily liquefied natural gas (44.3 million tonnes sold in 2023), natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, liquefied petroleum gas, etc.;
- hydrocarbon operating and production (2.8%): 2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent produced per day in 2023;
- other (0.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (23.4%), Europe (41.2%), North America (9.4%), Africa (9.2%) and other (16.8%).