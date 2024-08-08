TotalEnergies SE: Informations relatives au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social au 31 juillet 2024

08 Aug 2024 18:41 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

TOTALENERGIES SE

(articles L.233-8 II du Code de commerce et 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'AMF)

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) :

Date

Nombre d'actions
composant le capital

Nombre de droits de vote

Théoriques (1)

Exerçables (2)

31 juillet 2024

2,397,679,661

2,397,679,661

2,301,570,891

(1) Conformément à l'article 223-11 du règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers, ce nombre est calculé sur la base de l'ensemble des actions auxquelles sont attachés des droits de vote, y compris les actions privées de droit de vote.

(2) Nombre total des droits de vote exerçables, après déduction des 96 108 770 actions autodétenues.

Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240808961368/fr/

TotalEnergies SE

Source

TOTALENERGIES SE

Provider

BusinessWire

Company Name

TOTALENERGIES

ISIN

FR0000120271, FR0000120271

Symbol

TTE, 4TTE

Market

Euronext

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

TotalEnergies SE published this content on 08 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2024 16:47:08 UTC.