TotalEnergies SE: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at

Shareholders' meetings August 31, 2022 2,619,131,285 2,730,591,068

A total number of 2,807,103,956 voting rights are attached to the 2,619,131,285 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

- 76,512,888 voting rights attached to the 76,512,888 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

