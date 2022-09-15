Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  TotalEnergies SE
  News
  Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:20 2022-09-15 am EDT
51.01 EUR   -0.49%
TOTALENERGIES SE : Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)
BU
S.AFRICAN GOVT COFFERS COULD GET OVER 8 BILLION RAND/YEAR FROM TOTALENERGIES FIELD : regulator
RE
TotalEnergies Completes Sale of Interest in Sarsang Oil Field to ShaMaran Petroleum for $155 Million
MT
TotalEnergies SE: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

09/15/2022 | 06:06am EDT
Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights exercisable at
Shareholders' meetings

August 31, 2022

2,619,131,285

2,730,591,068

A total number of 2,807,103,956 voting rights are attached to the 2,619,131,285 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

- 76,512,888 voting rights attached to the 76,512,888 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 267 B - -
Net income 2022 29 075 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15 713 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,57x
Yield 2022 5,72%
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,4%
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 51,26 $
Average target price 63,48 $
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE14.86%129 890
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY13.69%2 163 823
SHELL PLC44.35%195 839
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.58%137 771
EQUINOR ASA57.23%117 146
PETROBRAS9.38%83 576