  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  TotalEnergies SE
  News
  Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-10-10 am EDT
51.50 EUR   -2.09%
11:12aTotalenergies Se : Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)
BU
11:07aFrance taps strategic fuel stocks to avoid sugar factory stoppages
RE
10:58aFactbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
TotalEnergies SE: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

10/10/2022 | 11:12am EDT
Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights exercisable at
Shareholders' meetings

September 30, 2022

2,619,131,285

2,712,713,532

A total number of 2,807,071,313 voting rights are attached to the 2,619,131,285 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

- 94,357,781 voting rights attached to the 94,357,781 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 267 B - -
Net income 2022 29 488 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 170 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,62x
Yield 2022 6,09%
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 51,42 $
Average target price 63,30 $
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE17.86%129 914
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.61%2 105 957
SHELL PLC44.62%186 148
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-2.59%125 837
EQUINOR ASA61.51%113 817
PETROBRAS18.21%89 573