    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:47:06 2023-02-08 am EST
55.70 EUR   -3.20%
04:22aTotalEnergies CEO: Russia sanctions are creating a "grey" oil market
RE
04:12aTotalenergies Se : Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)
BU
03:31aTotalenergies : Indicative ex-dividend dates for 2024 dividend
BU
TotalEnergies SE: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

02/08/2023 | 04:12am EST
Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights exercisable at
Shareholders' meeting

February 7, 2023

2,490,262,024

2,655,005,180

   

A total number of 2,680,013,644 voting rights are attached to the 2,490,262,024 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

-

 

25,008,464 voting rights attached to the 25,008,464 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

 


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 255 B - -
Net income 2022 25 686 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 541 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,92x
Yield 2022 6,32%
Capitalization 152 B 152 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 61,54 $
Average target price 72,30 $
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
