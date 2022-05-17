TotalEnergies SE: Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Regulatory News:
TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meetings
|
April 30, 2022
|
2,609,773,274
|
2,759,163,712
|
A total number of 2,778,549,221 voting rights are attached to the 2,609,773,274 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:
|
-
|
19,385,509 voting rights attached to the 19,385,509 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517006135/en/