Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/17 11:39:26 am EDT
52.33 EUR   +1.20%
01:46pTOTALENERGIES SE : Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)
BU
11:20aFreeport LNG seeks extension to build 4th liquefaction train at Texas plant
RE
10:24aMethane Emissions Reduction, TotalEnergies Implements a Worldwide Drone-Based Detection Campaign
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TotalEnergies SE: Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

05/17/2022 | 01:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meetings

April 30, 2022

2,609,773,274

2,759,163,712

 

A total number of 2,778,549,221 voting rights are attached to the 2,609,773,274 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

-

19,385,509 voting rights attached to the 19,385,509 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

 


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
01:46pTOTALENERGIES SE : Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulati..
BU
11:20aFreeport LNG seeks extension to build 4th liquefaction train at Texas plant
RE
10:24aMethane Emissions Reduction, TotalEnergies Implements a Worldwide Drone-Based Detection..
AQ
09:26aTotalEnergies Says Ballymore Oil Field Development in US Gulf of Mexico Authorized
MT
09:24aTotalEnergies to Start Development of Ballymore Field in US Gulf of Mexico
MT
09:20aCompanies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
09:03aChevron Authorizes Ballymore Project in US Gulf of Mexico
MT
08:40aChevron to Develop Ballymore Project in Gulf of Mexico
DJ
08:36aUSA : TotalEnergies Announces the Sanction of the Ballymore Development in the U.S. Gulf o..
BU
08:27aChevron approves Ballymore project in deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 263 B - -
Net income 2022 28 239 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21 519 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,15x
Yield 2022 5,61%
Capitalization 139 B 139 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 53,80 $
Average target price 62,69 $
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE15.86%139 355
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY30.59%2 491 635
SHELL PLC44.13%214 802
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED6.92%133 363
EQUINOR ASA40.40%108 235
PETROBRAS21.65%93 524