Date

Total number of
shares

Number of voting
rights exercisable
at Shareholders'
meeting

August 31, 2023

2,498,264,179

2,407,184,214

 A total number of 2,498,264,179 voting rights are attached to the 2,498,264,179 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

- 91,079,965 voting rights attached to the 91,079,965 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.