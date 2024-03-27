TotalEnergies: Saft equips tunnels in Kashmir
'Providing continuous power to critical systems under extreme conditions, the installations will optimize lifetime costs, reduce travel times and stimulate local economic growth', explains the group.
Autometers Alliance Ltd, a manufacturer of railway equipment, has called on Saft for more than 30 sets of ReGenPro batteries, which provide a minimum of two hours' autonomy for essential tunnel safety and communication systems.
