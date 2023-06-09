TotalEnergies Signs 25-Year PPA in Kazakhstan

By Giulia Petroni

TotalEnergies has signed a power purchase agreement for a project in Kazakhstan that aims to build a one gigawatt onshore wind farm combined with a 600 megawatt hours battery energy storage system.

The French oil-and-gas major said Friday that the electricity produced by the so-called Mirny project will be sold to a public entity owned by the government of Kazakhstan for the supply of the national grid. The PPA is for a period of 25 years.

The project, which represents and investment of around $1.4 billion, is set to provide electricity to one million people.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-23 0115ET