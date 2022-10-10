Advanced search
The countdown to earnings season is on
MS
TotalEnergies Strike to Continue as French Union Dismisses Wage-Talks Offer
DJ
Wage Strikes At TotalEnergies' Facilities In France To Continue After Union Says No To Discussion Offer
MT
TotalEnergies Strike to Continue as French Union Dismisses Wage-Talks Offer

10/10/2022 | 08:05am EDT
By Joshua Kirby


Blockages look set to continue at French storage depots owned by TotalEnergies SE after a major labor union rejected an offer by the French oil-and-gas major to bring forward wage negotiations in exchange for an end to strike action.

TotalEnergies's efforts to bring an end to the strike action, which began at the end of last month and has led to shortages at French gas stations, don't guarantee a satisfaction of workers' demands and a subsequent return to work, according to a statement published on social media Monday by representatives of the TotalEnergies branch of the General Confederation of Labor union, or CGT.

"The CGT views this attempt as blackmail," the union said.

On Sunday, TotalEnergies said it would be willing to again bring forward annual wage negotiations with some of its employees in France, but only if the blockages were ended. The company had previously agreed to bring forward talks to November from a former January date.

The CGT said it still wants negotiations to take place as soon as possible, calling for an immediate meeting to discuss the question of wages. Workers at the company have been striking since late September, demanding increases to salaries to reflect inflation and the oil company's earnings so far this year.

Earlier, news agency Reuters reported that strikes were set to continue Monday, citing CGT officials.


Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 0804ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.52% 97.38 Delayed Quote.21.80%
TOTALENERGIES SE -1.73% 51.69 Real-time Quote.17.86%
WTI -0.51% 92.172 Delayed Quote.23.59%
