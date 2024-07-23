HOUSTON (Reuters) - TotalEnergies' 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery returned to normal operation over the weekend, people familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

The refinery shut down on July 13 because of a loss of steam supply, which powers the refinery and is required in the process of converting crude oil to motor fuels, the sources said.

TotalEnergies spokesperson Tricia Fuller declined to discuss operations at the refinery on Monday.

TotalEnergies restarted the refinery earlier last week, but that restart failed to be completed, the sources said. The second restart was successful.

The Port Arthur refinery shares steam supply with the neighboring BASF TotalEnergies chemical plant.

