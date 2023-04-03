Advanced search
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37:09 2023-04-03 am EDT
57.56 EUR   +5.89%
12:01pTotalenergies Se : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
11:59aFrance Logs Positive Finish to Monday Trading as Manufacturing Supply Trend Brightens
MT
11:59aTotalEnergies Up Nearly 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2022 -- Data Talk
DJ
TotalEnergies Up Nearly 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2022 -- Data Talk

04/03/2023 | 11:59am EDT
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) is currently at $62.52, up $3.48 or 5.88%


--Would be highest close since March 6, 2023, when it closed at $63.47

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 2, 2022, when it rose 8.09%

--Currently up five of the past six days

--Up 0.72% year-to-date

--Down 30.48% from its all-time closing high of $89.94 on May 21, 2008

--Up 20.43% from 52 weeks ago (April 4, 2022), when it closed at $51.92

--Down 3.63% from its 52-week closing high of $64.88 on Feb. 14, 2023

--Up 39.38% from its 52-week closing low of $44.86 on Sept. 26, 2022

--Traded as high as $62.87; highest intraday level since March 7, 2023, when it hit $63.25

--Up 6.46% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 2, 2022, when it rose as much as 8.65%


All data as of 11:40:26 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-23 1158ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOTALENERGIES SE 5.89% 57.56 Real-time Quote.-7.31%
WTI -0.33% 80.233 Delayed Quote.-5.92%
