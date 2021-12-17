Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TotalEnergies Wins Rights for Brazil's Atapu, Sepia Pre-Salt Oil Fields

12/17/2021 | 12:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Giulia Petroni

TotalEnergies SE on Friday said it has won production sharing contracts of Brazil's Atapu and Sepia pre-salt oil fields located in the Santos Basin along with its co-ventures.

The French oil-and-gas major said the fields will increase its production in the country from the effective date of the contracts planned by end of April 2022, with 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day next year to 50,000 boe/d from 2023.

TotalEnergies has a 22.5% interest in Atapu, alongside Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras, which operates the field, and Royal Dutch Shell PLC. In Sepia, the company has a 28% interest, alongside operator Petrobras, QatarEnergy and Petronas.

The rights were awarded by Brazil's National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-21 1206ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ISTOXX FP GR DEC 2.54 (EUR) 3.21% 44.75 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.49% 73.46 Delayed Quote.43.85%
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS 1.33% 29.69 End-of-day quote.4.76%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -1.93% 18.796 Real-time Quote.31.15%
S&P GSCI BIO FUEL INDEX -0.49% 167.5312 Delayed Quote.24.59%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.69% 175.2973 Delayed Quote.52.54%
TOTALENERGIES SE -2.27% 43.66 Real-time Quote.26.56%
WTI -1.40% 70.869 Delayed Quote.48.59%
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
12:06pTotalEnergies Wins Rights for Brazil's Atapu, Sepia Pre-Salt Oil Fields
DJ
11:35aForeign oil firms pile into Brazil's offshore fields in $2 billion sale
RE
11:23aBRAZIL : TotalEnergies Expands Its Pre-Salt Footprint on Giant Low-Cost and Low Emissions ..
BU
10:42aTotalEnergies Consortiums Land Bids For Brazilian Oil Fields
MT
12/16Exxon prepares to bid for new oil blocks in Brazil -sources
RE
12/16Exxon prepares to bid for new oil blocks in Brazil -sources
RE
12/15RBC Trims Price Target on TotalEnergies to EUR52 From EUR54, Maintains Outperform Ratin..
MT
12/15European Commission Greenlights Three Gorges, TotalEnergies JV
MT
12/15TOTALENERGIES : RBC remains its Buy rating
MD
12/14TotalEnergies, Avance Gas Sign Time Charter Agreement for Very Large Gas Carrier
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 192 B - -
Net income 2021 15 383 M - -
Net Debt 2021 34 938 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,86x
Yield 2021 6,14%
Capitalization 132 B 132 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 105 476
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 50,63 $
Average target price 59,47 $
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE26.56%132 126
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.71%1 877 747
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC31.15%165 865
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED47.08%135 152
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM54.37%105 413
EQUINOR ASA65.40%86 209