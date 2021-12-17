TotalEnergies Wins Rights for Brazil's Atapu, Sepia Pre-Salt Oil Fields

By Giulia Petroni



TotalEnergies SE on Friday said it has won production sharing contracts of Brazil's Atapu and Sepia pre-salt oil fields located in the Santos Basin along with its co-ventures.

The French oil-and-gas major said the fields will increase its production in the country from the effective date of the contracts planned by end of April 2022, with 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day next year to 50,000 boe/d from 2023.

TotalEnergies has a 22.5% interest in Atapu, alongside Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras, which operates the field, and Royal Dutch Shell PLC. In Sepia, the company has a 28% interest, alongside operator Petrobras, QatarEnergy and Petronas.

The rights were awarded by Brazil's National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels.

