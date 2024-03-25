TotalEnergies: a leader in rooftop solar energy
This result consolidates TotalEnergies' position as one of France's leading developers of rooftop solar systems with a capacity of more than 500 KWp (power plants on buildings, agrivoltaic greenhouses, hangars, shadings).
With these new projects, we confirm our status as the preferred partner of companies committed to the energy transition and decarbonization of their activities in France", commented Marin de Montbel, Managing Director of TotalEnergies Renouvelables France.
