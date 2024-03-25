TotalEnergies has announced that it is number 1 in the latest national call for tenders for rooftop solar panels organized by the French energy regulator, the Commission de Régulation de l'Energie: the Tricolor firm took 22% of the volumes awarded, with more than 80 Mwc.

This result consolidates TotalEnergies' position as one of France's leading developers of rooftop solar systems with a capacity of more than 500 KWp (power plants on buildings, agrivoltaic greenhouses, hangars, shadings).

With these new projects, we confirm our status as the preferred partner of companies committed to the energy transition and decarbonization of their activities in France", commented Marin de Montbel, Managing Director of TotalEnergies Renouvelables France.


