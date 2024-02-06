TotalEnergies: a student residence for Industreet
Located a stone's throw from the campus in Stains, Seine-Saint-Denis, this residence offers 74 studio flats to young people who come to L'Industreet to receive flexible, free, paid training.
L'Industreet currently offers 10 training courses in five vocational fields: industrial digitization, industrial control and compliance, automated production lines, energy distribution terminals and assisted robot multiservices.
